Roman Reigns to return with monster, Rock to form new faction with 5 stars? 4 Predictions for RAW & SmackDown after Saturday Night's Main Event 2025

After the events of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025, fans are eagerly waiting for the fallout episode of RAW and SmackDown. This could be a very eventful week for the company.

The creative team is expected to start its build towards SummerSlam 2025, and could kick off new feuds and storylines for The Biggest Party of The Summer on both RAW and SmackDown. Apart from that, several massive returns and unexpected twists could also be in store for fans this week.

On that note, here are four bold predictions for RAW and SmackDown after WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025:

#4. Roman Reigns could return with Zilla Fatu on RAW after WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025

While many expected Roman Reigns to return during Seth Rollins' match against LA Knight at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025, that didn't happen. However, the company could be saving the OTC's return for Monday's RAW.

The creative team could have Roman Reigns return with his own muscle, Zilla Fatu, to target Seth Rollins' faction on the red show. Zilla is the son of the late legend Umaga, and is rumored to debut in the company for a while now.

With Seth Rollins out injured, Roman Reigns could return with Zilla and take out Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, setting up a tag match between the two parties at SummerSlam.

#3. CM Punk could challenge Gunther to a match

Gunther picked up a big win over Goldberg at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025. With that, his ongoing feud with the legend reached its climax. The creative team could now introduce his next challenger this Monday night on RAW.

The Ring General could be confronted by The Best in the World, CM Punk. The Second City Saint could return to challenge Gunther to a match for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam.

#2. Jimmy Uso could bring in Jey Uso

Solo Siko defeated Jimmy Uso at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025 to retain the United States Title with the help of his stablemates. However, Talla Tonga, JC Mateo, and Tanga Loa ganged up on Jimmy Uso, launching a brutal attack on him following the bout.

This led to Jacob Fatu showing up to make the save. While The Samoan Werewolf and Big Jim managed to fend off the heels last night, they don't have the numbers advantage with them currently.

Given that, Jimmy Uso could bring Jey Uso, having him on board in his war against Solo Sikoa and Co.

#1. The Rock could return with Travis Scott with a major announcement

The Rock has not made an appearance since Elimination Chamber. However, Seth Rollins' unfortunate injury could force WWE to change its plans. The creative team could have The Final Boss return to reveal himself as the true leader of Rollins' faction.

The Rock could make a comeback with Travis Scott on this week's SmackDown to take over Rollins' stable. Following that, The Brahma Bull could announce the formation of a new faction featuring John Cena, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Paul Heyman, and Travis Scott.

This potential angle would surely spice things up in the company, opening doors to several interesting prospects, including a dream match between Roman Reigns and The Final Boss.

