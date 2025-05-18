Roman Reigns to return with new Enforcer & Wiseman; John Cena to lose title? 4 Predictions for WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025

WWE's upcoming special, Saturday Night's Main Event 2025, will emanate live from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida, this Saturday. The company has announced four matches for the show so far.

The company will likely add one more match to the card, which could be IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Title. Some of the company's biggest names, such as John Cena, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and more, will be in action on May 24.

In the piece, we will cover four bold predictions for WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025:

#4. Randy Orton could replace R-Truth at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025

R-Truth will battle John Cena at Saturday Night's Main Event 2025. However, the former 24/7 Champion may not get a chance to fight his "childhood hero" as he could be replaced by Randy Orton in the match.

The Viper lost the Undisputed WWE Title match against John Cena after interference from Truth at Backlash 2025. As a result, The Legend Killer could hit back at Truth at Saturday Night's Main Event.

The Viper could attack the 54-time 24/7 Champion, taking him out right before his match against John Cena. Orton could then go on to replace Truth in the bout.

#3. Randy Orton could dethrone John Cena in an impromptu title match

Randy Orton potentially replacing R-Truth against John Cena at Saturday Night's Main Event 2025 could be huge. However, the creative team could throw another curveball at fans by having Cena put the title on the line in an impromptu match against Orton. Moreover, Cody Rhodes could return to cost Cena the gold.

The American Nightmare, who has been on a hiatus since losing the Undisputed WWE Title to John Cena at WrestleMania, could return to help Randy Orton defeat Cena and exact revenge for his loss at Backlash. This would add Rhodes to the rivalry between Cena and Orton and set up a huge showdown for future PLEs.

#2. Paul Heyman could help Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker register a big win

CM Punk and Sami Zayn will take on Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker in a tag team match at Saturday Night's Main Event 2025. While the babyfaces are expected to go toe-to-toe with the heels, that may not be enough.

Rollins and Bron could register a big win due to interference from Paul Heyman. The veteran, who is the new manager of Rollins and Breakker, could help the heel duo defeat The Best in the World and the former Honorary Uce.

#1. Roman Reigns could return with Hikuleo and Rikishi

Following their potential win, Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker could launch a post-match attack on CM Punk and Sami Zayn. If that is indeed the case, it could lead to the return of Roman Reigns.

However, the OTC may not return alone. Reigns could make a comeback with Rikishi and Hikuleo. As fans must be aware, Rikishi is the father of The Usos and Solo Sikoa, and he could be Reigns' new Wiseman.

Meanwhile, Hikuleo, who is Tama Tonga's half-brother, could be Roman's new Enforcer. The trio could appear at Saturday Night's Main Event to take out Rollins and Co.

