Roman Reigns to return as The Big Dog and re-form The Shield with his cousin? 3 WWE reunions that could take place at Night of Champions

WWE's next big premium live event is just around the corner. Before the sports entertainment juggernaut hosts Evolution in July and SummerSlam in August, Night of Champions will air this Saturday.

The big Premium Live Event, which will stream live on Peacock in the United States and on Netflix all over the world, is loaded. Breaking the tradition of five matches on a PLE card, Triple H and World Wrestling Entertainment have booked six matches for this weekend's extravaganza.

In the women's division, Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez will compete in a Street Fight, plus Jade Cargill and Asuka will clash to become Queen of the Ring. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton will battle it out for the King of the Ring crown, and other matches on the card include Karrion Kross vs. Sami Zayn, Jacob Fatu vs. Solo Sikoa for the United States Championship, and CM Punk vs. John Cena for the Undisputed WWE title.

The show has some major matches, but it could also feature some interesting reunions. This article will take a look at a handful of possible reunions that could be booked for Night of Champions, including the recreation of The Shield.

Below are three WWE reunions that could take place at WWE Night of Champions.

#3. John Cena and Travis Scott could reunite for the first time since WrestleMania

John Cena is one of the greatest wrestlers in the history of World Wrestling Entertainment. He is the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion and holds the record for the most world titles at 17. He is also a major star in Hollywood.

Travis Scott has become a controversial figure in wrestling circles. Away from the ring, Scott is a world-renowned hip-hop artist, but he has made a few appearances in WWE and has even allegedly been training for a match at some point.

The two have linked up twice in the past. The first time was at Elimination Chamber 2025, where the pair joined The Rock in destroying Cody Rhodes. The second time was at WrestleMania 41 when Scott helped John Cena defeat The American Nightmare.

That could be replicated at WWE Night of Champions. Travis Scott could fly to Saudi Arabia to help John Cena defeat CM Punk this time. While fans won't be happy to see him back, The Never Seen 17 would likely be thrilled to have the help.

#2. Tonga Loa could reunite with Solo Sikoa at WWE Night of Champions

Tonga Loa is a veteran wrestler who returned to WWE last year. Previously known as Camacho, he is the real-life brother of Tama Tonga, and the two were a force to be reckoned with in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Upon returning to WWE, Loa was instantly part of The New Bloodline alongside Tama, Solo Sikoa, and former member Jacob Fatu. In fact, the four, alongside Bronson Reed, battled in WarGames together last November. Unfortunately, Tonga was injured in the bout and hasn't been seen since.

His stable leader, Solo Sikoa, will be in action at WWE Night of Champions. Solo will challenge Jacob Fatu for the United States Championship. Presumably, JC Mateo will be there in Sikoa's corner, but he might not be the only one.

Tonga Loa could return at Night of Champions and reunite with Solo Sikoa. He can cause a distraction or even get involved in the match. From there, Fatu could get nailed by The Samoan Spike and, shockingly, get pinned. Loa could help Sikoa win his first main roster singles title.

#1. Roman Reigns and Jey Uso could reunite to form a new Shield

Jey Uso is not on the line-up for the 2025 WWE Night of Champions event. He was hoping to be on the card, but unfortunately failed to defeat Cody Rhodes to reach the final of the King of the Ring Tournament.

Seth Rollins is another name not booked for the PLE, at least on paper. Due to being Mr. Money in the Bank, however, he could be lurking. In fact, the arrogant Rollins might even decide to cut a promo and taunt the champions and the fans.

If this happens, there is a chance Jey Uso might show up to interrupt matters. They have had issues multiple times now, and nothing has truly been resolved. This time, though, Jey might not come alone. The Big Dog could be back.

Roman Reigns could show up, but not as The OTC. Rocking the vest and Shield gear, The Big Dog could attack his former cohort alongside Jey. He could then declare that to take out Rollins and his stable, he had to get back to his roots. From there, Reigns could offer a tactical vest to Jey and reform The Shield. A third member could then be added later.

