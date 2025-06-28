Roman Reigns to return after WWE Night of Champions and cost Seth Rollins for his actions? Chances explored

Since WrestleMania 41, fans have been anxiously waiting for Roman Reigns to make his return. There was speculation he might show up at Money in the Bank, Backlash, or Night of Champions, but he remained absent from all three PLEs.

Ad

While fans were disappointed, WWE might have revealed when The OTC could make his return following the events of this Premium Live Event. On the show, Seth Rollins tried to cash in his Money in the Bank contract during the main event of John Cena vs. CM Punk.

The cash-in was unsuccessful, but Rollins did screw Punk over. This was his first opportunity to win the big title without running a whole tournament. However, this opportunity was taken away, which could result in the Second City Saint coming for vengeance. This would result in a match between the two that could take place at SummerSlam. The Visionary also made Paul Heyman betray Punk at WrestleMania 41, which he also wants revenge for.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

One wrong move ended his WWE career - Watch Now!

All this could culminate in a match at the upcoming two-night event. This is where Roman Reigns could make his return. WWE loves using its biggest stars to make the PLEs feel even bigger. Having the OTC return at SummerSlam to ruin Rollins’ chances of winning against Punk would make plenty of headlines.

The Tribal Chief does owe Punk for helping him out during the WarGames match in 2024. This move, by helping him win over Rollins, would make them even. Right now, though, nothing is confirmed.

Ad

Roman Reigns could be leaving WWE soon

It has been reported that, much like The Rock, John Cena, and Dave Bautista, Roman Reigns could be moving to Hollywood. Deadline recently reported that he was cast in the upcoming Street Fighter movie.

He also has another project in the works, which is big news for the OTC. He has achieved everything he could in WWE, and his 1,300+ day reign as Undisputed WWE Champion has cemented his legacy.

Ad

Expand Tweet

There will never be another Tribal Chief who could rival what Reigns has done with The Bloodline. His work in WWE seems to be done, and he may choose to step away in order to keep himself healthy. This is one of the reasons why Roman Reigns moved to becoming a part-timer. Despite that, he was still a major draw. Moving to Hollywood would result in fewer working dates but with the same amount of money.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sheron Sheron is a WWE writer with over five years of experience in writing. She is fascinated by the journey of the 14-time WWE Champion Randy Orton. Aside from writing about all the RKOs The Viper lands out of nowhere, she enjoys YouTube videos, sitcoms, and horror movies. Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!