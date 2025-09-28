Roman Reigns returning after WWE star turns heel and 4 other things that could happen on RAW

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW is set to emanate live from the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC. As of now, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, and other stars have advertised to make their presence felt. Besides this, the Triple H-led creative team has announced a few massive matches for the card.It includes an Intercontinental Championship match, with Dominik Mysterio set to defend his gold against Rusev. The Usos are also set to be in action, in a Tornado Tag Team Match, against Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. In this article, we will look at five things that could happen on the latest episode of the red brand's show:#5. Roman Reigns might return to RAW after Jey Uso's potential heel turnJimmy and Jey Uso are set to lock horns with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a Tornado Tag Team Match this coming Monday night. Over the past few weeks, we have seen major hints, alluding to the potential heel turn of The YEET Master. If The Usos suffer a loss on WWE RAW, Jey might finally turn on his real-life brother.If this character switch takes place, then it's likely that Roman Reigns will make his return to weekly programming on the Monday Night Show to settle the dispute between The Usos. Additionally, if Jey launches an attack on Big Jim after his potential heel turn, the OTC may come to Jimmy's aid.#4. Dominik Mysterio may lose the Intercontinental Title to RusevRusev will challenge Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. Last week, we saw that Finn Balor was unhappy with &quot;Dirty&quot; Dom after the 28-year-old didn't save JD McDonagh from a beatdown at the hands of The Bulgarian Brute. So, on this week's episode of the company's flagship show, The Prince may finally betray Dominik, allowing Rusev to capitalize and become the new title holder.#3. AJ Lee could challenge Becky Lynch to a match at Crown JewelThe feud between AJ Lee and Becky Lynch is expected to continue on Monday Night RAW. While The Black Widow didn't appear on last week's episode of the red brand's show, she might show up this Monday and lay out a challenge to The Man.The former WWE Divas Champion could challenge Becky to put the Women's Intercontinental Title on the line at Crown Jewel. The premium live event will take place in Perth, Australia, on October 11. General Manager Adam Pearce could later make the match official.Also, it's crucial to note that Lee and CM Punk defeated Lynch and Seth Rollins in a Mixed Tag Team Match at Wrestlepalooza. So, the Women's Intercontinental Champion would surely be looking to seek revenge on The Black Widow.#2. CM Punk may return to help Cody Rhodes against The VisionThe Vision attacked Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes on the latest episode of SmackDown, but Randy Orton eventually evened the odds and rescued his real-life friend. The American Nightmare is set to face World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins for the Men's Crown Jewel Championship in Perth on October 11. Due to this, Rhodes is expected to appear on this week's RAW.If this happens and The Vision attacks Rhodes again, then CM Punk might show up and help Cody take out the heels. The Second City Saint's actions could then lead to Rollins vs. Punk following the Crown Jewel PLE.#1. Austin Theory might return to WWE RAW and confront Grayson WallerIt's been several weeks since Austin Theory was last seen on WWE television. In his absence, Grayson Waller severed ties with the former US Champion and aligned himself with The New Day. This sparks the possibility of Theory making his return as a babyface and setting up a feud with the Australian on Monday Night RAW.If their confrontation takes place ahead of Crown Jewel, presumably this Monday, then the creative team can book a singles match between the former WWE Tag Team Champions.