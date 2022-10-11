Roman Reigns risked upsetting WWE bosses with major contract change, veteran says (Exclusive)

WWE higher-ups are unlikely to be happy with Roman Reigns's reduced schedule, according to former writer Vince Russo.

Reigns signed a new contract earlier this year. As part of the deal, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion's number of untelevised live event appearances significantly decreased. He also became a part-time performer on television, with almost all of his matches now taking place at premium live events.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo show, the one-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion gave his take on how WWE treats employees:

"You've got your job, you've got a life, and you've got a family, so you would think, 'Okay, bro, I'm going to work every day, and while I'm at work every day, my concentration is gonna be on work and I'm gonna do the best I can. Now I'm going home, my concentration is dad, father, husband, I'm gonna do the best that I can.' No, that's not good enough for them. This can't just be a job," Russo said. [6:38 – 7:05]

WWE's former head writer added that the company's decision-makers may take issue with Reigns' part-time status:

"You can't come to work and do the best [you can]," Russo continued. "No, that's not enough. 'We need your whole being. We need your life.' (…) When you're younger, that's okay. As you get older, you start freaking realizing, 'You know what, there's more to life than this.' That's what happens. The second you let them know that, that's it, bro. If you're not willing to die for the business, it's not good enough." [7:07 – 7:51]

Vince Russo's own experience of WWE's strict rules

After 40 years in charge of WWE, Vince McMahon retired in July amid misconduct allegations. Vince Russo reported directly to the former WWE Chairman when he was the company's head writer in the late 1990s.

In an interview on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Off the SKript last year, Russo recalled how he quit his job after McMahon told him to put work before his family:

"He looked me dead in the eye and said, 'Vince, I don't know what the problem is. You make enough money. Hire a nanny to take care of your kids.' Bro, as soon as those words came out of his mouth, we were done. It was over."

Russo knew McMahon "did not give a c**p" about him after the conversation. Within hours, he set up a meeting with WCW executives to become a writer for the rival promotion.

