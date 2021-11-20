5 recent news and rumors about Roman Reigns: Tribal Chief makes WrestleMania claim, reveals why he's the best opponent for returning star

Welcome to yet another edition of our weekly news and rumor update for Roman Reigns. With Survivor Series around the corner, The Tribal Chief and his crew have been promoting the pay-per-view at The Barclays Center. Reigns even featured on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

As expected, the Universal Champion and his entourage had to address a number of questions regarding a possible match with The Rock. Paul Heyman, in particular, had a fascinating interview with BT Sports' Ariel Helwani which was full of interesting snippets.

Reigns also made a bold claim about headlining WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium as widely expected. With that being said, let's dive into 5 rumors and news stories you need to know about Roman Reigns:

#5 Roman Reigns believes he's the best available opponent for The Rock

Roman Reigns was quizzed on a variety of subjects during an appearance on ESPN's Keyshawn, JWill & Max show. When asked about the possibility of working with The Rock, Reigns emphasized that he was the best possible opponent for The People's Champion since he had set himself apart from the rest of the roster with his body of work.

The Tribal Chief also added that his real-life relationship with The Rock would factor into a possible feud between them.

''It’s the ultimate alpha male showcasing; who's going to be the big shark in the tank. I think, with everything that I’ve done, with where I’ve pushed this persona, and the character work, and my claim, my rightful claim at the head of this table. Us being very close and like family, I don’t think there’s any other choice. If he ever wanted to get back into a WWE ring, I am definitely the guy he’s going to want to be facing off agains," said Roman Reigns.

