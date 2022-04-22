Roman Reigns Rumor Roundup: WWE's backup plan for WrestleMania 38, note on current title reign

Roman Reigns is once again the focus of our weekly WWE Superstar-specific Rumor Roundup. We have a few updates on The Tribal Chief as we head onto the road for WrestleMania Backlash.

There were doubts over whether Reigns would defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the event. His status has reportedly been confirmed, although the plans for his title reign remain undecided.

Furthermore, we found out there was an emergency replacement potentially lined up if Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar got injured before their WrestleMania 38 match.

So, without further ado, let's look at a few big rumors about The Head of the Table from the past few days. What are your thoughts about them? Please leave them in the comments section below.

#3 WWE's plan for Roman Reigns' title run

WWE has booked Roman Reigns quite well throughout his time as Universal Champion. With him unifying both world titles, it might seem like the company has a plan for how The Tribal Chief will finally be dethroned. However, that reportedly isn't the case.

According to Ringside News, Reigns has no plans to lose the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. In fact, there aren't even any title defenses lined up for him beyond the upcoming month.

Should the rumor come true, The Head of the Table could feasibly remain champion until WrestleMania 39.

#2 The Tribal Chief's status for WrestleMania Backlash

The Usos will attempt to unify the tag titles at WrestleMania Backlash.

Roman Reigns isn't currently in an angle for WrestleMania Backlash unless his interaction with Shinsuke Nakamura two weeks ago was intended to start one. With that being said, Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that The Tribal Chief is still scheduled to headline the May premium live event.

WWE is taping two episodes of SmackDown tonight in Albany, New York, as the roster will be touring Europe next week. This seemingly guarantees we will find out who Reigns will face at WrestleMania Backlash shortly, provided the rumor is accurate.

It remains to be seen whether Nakamura is his opponent on May 8 or if someone else steps up.

#1 Rumored backup plan if Reigns or Lesnar got injured before WrestleMania 38

WWE had an emergency plan if anything prevented the world title unification match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar from happening at WrestleMania 38. The company could have called John Cena, who is reportedly under contract for a few more years.

According to a report by Ringside News, "Cena is always on call" and is available when he is absolutely needed. Sources shared the above example of the Reigns-Lesnar match as a possible scenario where the Hollywood star could step in to save the day.

Fortunately, Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar went on without any issues, and John Cena did not return for WrestleMania. He may, however, show up in the coming months, especially with three stadium shows happening within two months.

Look back at some of the top rumors from a few months ago and see how they played out in our weekly WWE Rumor Review HERE.

A current Champion thinks the 'Belt Collector' gimmick is stupid. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Would John Cena have been a good replacement for either Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38? Yes No 8 votes so far

Edited by Prem Deshpande