Surprising update on WWE's current plans for Roman Reigns' title run – Reports

How long can The Tribal Chief hold on to his titles?
Vatsal Rathod
Modified Apr 17, 2022 10:13 AM IST
Roman Reigns has been unstoppable ever since his return and the subsequent heel turn in 2020. At WrestleMania 38, he beat Brock Lesnar to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The biggest question fans now have: who will finally dethrone him and when?

A recent report suggested that Roman has no plans to lose his title anytime soon. It further added that he might hold on to his titles until next year's WrestleMania 39.

According to the latest report by Ringside News, there are no plans for The Tribal Chief to lose his titles anytime soon. However, it was added that there are no title defenses lined up for Reigns yet, and hence there are no guarantees:

"Unless Roman has something in writing guaranteeing he’ll be champion for a length of time, there are no guarantees. Just no plans otherwise, right now, today."

It all depends on what Vince McMahon sees fit, and plans could change at any moment for WWE's biggest current star:

"There are no plans for him to lose the titles. Yes, but that doesn't mean plans can't change, because they can at a moment's notice on Vince McMahon's whim," reported Steve Carrier of RSN.
The One. https://t.co/WKdj0WKHeT

Recent teases of a massive WrestleMania 39 match for Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns headlined the last two WrestleManias and walked out victorious. Now, he's rumored to face his cousin and WWE legend The Rock in the main event of WrestleMania 39 next year in a massive dream match.

Recently, there've been multiple teases of the same. This match was heavily teased during the WWE Evil docuseries in the episode featuring Roman Reigns' incredible heel turn and the subsequent title run.

On Young Rock, The Rock teased a match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. https://t.co/tbaIPd7lyC

Interestingly, a WrestleMania showdown between the two real-life cousins was also teased on the latest episode of Young Rock, which you can check out in the clip above.

Fans have wanted to see Roman Reigns go one-on-one with The Rock ever since the debut of The Head of the Table gimmick. WWE has done a great job with this character and storytelling, and it only makes sense for The Great One to return for one last time for this massive WrestleMania showdown.

Edited by Abhinav Singh
