Roman Reigns to shockingly turn heel and form a new full-time tag team? Exploring Clash in Paris possibility

Roman Reigns is set to face The Tribal Thief, Bronson Reed, at WWE Clash in Paris. While this wasn’t the match fans were expecting Reigns to have, they are interested.Curiously, Reed has stolen two pairs of sneakers right off the OTC’s feet, and if this past Monday Night RAW is anything to go by, there is ample animosity and heat in this feud. At the international premium live event, this will be on display as the very popular babyface takes on the monster of The Vision.However, what if Roman Reigns turns heel at the end? And what if Jey Uso joins him? This is what WWE subtly teased at the end of the recent episode of RAW. Despite being on good terms with CM Punk, Uso did Superkick him to stand tall. Could this have been foreshadowing what could come at Clash in Paris?Maybe fans could see Roman Reigns and Uso turn on the babyfaces. Since he left the OG Bloodline, The Yeet Master’s babyface run has been great but arguably boring. There needs to be a new spark, and this upcoming PLE could see it.Since his return, the OTC has been feuding with Seth Rollins and The Vision. This heel turn will allow Reigns to let go of being the babyface and following the rules. He and Uso could also go after the tag team gold as bad guys, which would be a breath of fresh air. A heel Roman Reigns and Uso as a tag team is something fans might really like to see.However, it must be noted that while there is a possibility of the above angle playing out, for now, it is just speculation. Only time will tell what happens at Clash in Paris.Roman Reigns needs to win at WWE Clash in ParisWhile the match is a singles match with nothing on the line, Bronson Reed is a massive wrestler.Roman Reigns has gone against big opponents before, but the Tsunami Splash could be the end of him. Ahead of the PLE, Reed did make it clear on social media that no one had ever kicked out of his deadly finisher yet. He also said during an interview that he wanted Reigns’ career, along with his sneakers.WWE @WWELINK🎶 ROMAN... ROMAN REIGNSSSS! 🎶 🎶 ROMAN... ROMAN REIGNSSSSSSS! 🎶 #WWERawThis match will be a big one for the OTC. He needs to win in order to go after Rollins and maybe even the World Heavyweight Championship. Reigns has been a top star for years now in WWE. But his part-time schedule and sporadic appearances have shifted the power dynamic in the promotion.Like he mentioned on WWE RAW, he has no Bloodline or titles. His status was being affected, so a win could change all that. Both Roman Reigns and Uso will be in action at the PLE, and they could turn on the babyfaces to ensure everyone knows to fear them.