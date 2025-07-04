Roman Reigns to teach Seth Rollins a lesson by re-forming The Shield with two WWE stars? Exploring the possibility

The WWE Universe has been awaiting the return of Roman Reigns for weeks now. The Tribal Chief was last seen in WWE on RAW after WrestleMania when Bron Breakker introduced himself as Seth Rollins’ new ally and unleashed an attack on Reigns, writing him off TV.

Recent reports now suggest that Reigns had taken time off to welcome his sixth child to the world. The former Undisputed WWE Champion is now a father to six children and is seemingly on the horizon for his return to the ring as well. Reports from WrestleVotes suggest that Reigns will return to TV in time for SummerSlam and will also be in action at the premium live event.

On the other hand, Seth Rollins has expanded his faction with the addition of Bronson Reed as well, and has some massive names against him. With the likes of CM Punk, LA Knight, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Penta lining up against Rollins, Reigns’ return will turn out to be a nightmare for him.

The Tribal Chief could avenge the attack from Rollins and Breakker on RAW after WrestleMania by forming a new Shield, with CM Punk and LA Knight. Roman Reigns could further employ what Rollins has been a specialist in: playing mind games, to keep the Visionary on the edge of losing his temper every second, which could ultimately cost him.

The two trios could finally collide at the Biggest Party of the Summer, adding a meaningful and action-packed match to the main event of night one. Since the fans are hooked to the storyline now, things will be much better once the Tribal Chief returns. Time will tell what WWE has in store for Roman Reigns once he returns.

Seth Rollins revealed the major problem he had with Roman Reigns recently

Rollins, Reigns, and Punk clashed in a triple threat match in the main event of WrestleMania Night One, which the Visionary ended up winning. During the buildup to the match, Rollins took some time to address the problems he had with Reigns, which were the reasons for their feud.

During an appearance on Not Football with Cam Heyward, the Visionary revealed that the major problem he had with his former Shield brother was the latter’s ego, which ended up costing him during his storyline as the Head of the Table.

"I have a problem with Roman's ego and his vision of what a good WWE looks like. I don't have a problem with him as much as a person. He's gone through a lot to be part of our organization. Say what you will, but he has sacrificed a lot to help this place grow. At some point, whether it was Heyman in his ear or his own illusions of grandeur about how big of a star he was or wanted to be, he kind of lost the plot a little bit," he said.

While Seth Rollins vs Roman Reigns in a singles match is seemingly set to happen very soon, fans will have to wait and see who gets the ultimate upper hand.

