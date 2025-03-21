Tonight's WWE SmackDown is packed with exciting matches and appearances from top stars, including Roman Reigns. However, a lot more can happen on the upcoming show.

WWE SmackDown will be part of the company's Europe tour on the Road to WrestleMania. Stars like Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and more are set to appear on the program. Considering how unpredictable the buildup to The Show of Shows has been, fans can expect several surprises tonight.

In this list, we will look at the three biggest shocks fans can expect on WWE SmackDown tonight.

#3 LA Knight to be dethroned on WWE SmackDown

A couple of weeks ago, LA Knight defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to win back the United States Championship. However, it didn't take long for Jimmy Uso to stake his claim on the gold.

Last week, Jimmy Uso expressed his interest in the United States Championship. Before the champion could give his answer, Solo Sikoa emerged and said that Jacob Fatu also deserved a shot at Knight's title. Tonight, Jimmy could issue a challenge to The Megastar again and the latter could accept it.

During the match, Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa, and Tama Tonga could interfere in an attempt to cost Jimmy. However, this could backfire and Big Jim could unexpectedly dethrone Knight.

#2 CM Punk can reveal the favor Paul Heyman owes him

At last year's Survivor Series: WarGames, Paul Heyman convinced CM Punk to team up with Roman Reigns in return for a favor. It hasn't been revealed what that is, but that can change tonight on WWE SmackDown.

Punk, Reigns, and Seth Rollins have been embroiled in a bitter feud after a brawl between them at the 2025 Royal Rumble. The former world champions are set to appear tonight, with Heyman possibly showing up along with The Tribal Chief. Interestingly, The Second City Saint can reveal that the favor Heyman owes him is leaving Reigns to be his advocate again.

#1 Roman Reigns can meet his next rival on WWE SmackDown

It has been rumored that Reigns will likely face Punk and Rollins in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41. Given how things are going, it's only a matter of time before the rumored bout is made official. However, since the OTC will return to the blue brand tonight, he can also cross paths with his possible next rival.

Drew McIntyre started his year by hunting down OG Bloodline members, and one star he wasn't able to take down is Roman Reigns. Tonight, the longtime rivals can cross paths and tease a possible feud after WrestleMania 41.

