Roman Reigns' title reign to end at 1070 days at WWE SummerSlam? Exploring the possibilities

Roman Reigns' next Undisputed Championship defense is believed to be at WWE SummerSlam 2023. He is among the six other wrestlers featured in the poster for the August 5 extravaganza. Moreover, the high-stakes title match will be a fitting main event for the Biggest Party of the Summer if the 1070-day reign gets cuts short by a fellow Bloodline member.

Reigns and Solo Sikoa will clash against The Usos on July 1. The Bloodline 'Civil War' storyline is believed to extend till WWE SummerSlam but there are no updates on Roman's post-summer plans. The company's poster boy isn't featured in the graphic for Payback which will take place in September.

Roman Reigns is rumored to go on a long hiatus following WWE SummerSlam. This is a possible sign of a new 'main event' star replacing The Head of the Table after he drops the title. The chosen one for this mission could be Jey Uso, assisted by Jimmy and even Solo Sikoa. Jey's face turn is believed to be the end of The Bloodline story as well as Reigns' historic reign.

There are signs of Sikoa's potentially betraying the The Tribal Chief going by tonight's SmackDown episode. Reigns was nowhere to be seen when The Enforcer was subjected to a beatdown by Jimmy and Jey. Solo's face turn is also streamlined by his actual Bloodline roots as he is the blood brother of The Usos.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa vs The Usos is being labeled as the ‘Bloodline Civil War’ Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa vs The Usos is being labeled as the ‘Bloodline Civil War’ 🔥 https://t.co/QF2zc9w7Ii

After Roman Reigns' hiatus, he is supposed to return on the Road to WrestleMania next year. The Tribal Chief will thus need to start fresh on bringing back the Island of Relevancy. En route to another world title reign, he may eventually cross paths with Cody Rhodes.

WWE SummerSlam: Roman Reigns could continue rewriting the history books

On Sunday, Roman Reigns will break Pedro Morales' 50-year-old record to be the fifth-longest reigning WWE Champion of 1028 days. The Head of the Table's next targets are then going to be Bruno Sammartino, Hulk Hogan, and Bob Backlund.

Rumors suggest that Roman Reigns is a credible threat to Hulk Hogan's record reign of 1474 days. He will achieve the feat on September 12, 2024, although his next potential milestone is going to occur in February 2024, when he crosses Bruno Sammartino's 1237-day reign.

Hemant @SportsCuppa #Smackdown



The Entrance of 3 Belts Roman Reigns is fire The Entrance of 3 Belts Roman Reigns is fire #SmackdownThe Entrance of 3 Belts Roman Reigns is fire https://t.co/iSveLZKWPI

The company could continue protecting Roman's reign but fans are beginning to lose interest. There are no credible challengers for his crown at this moment apart from Jey, Jimmy, and Solo Sikoa, while Cody Rhodes is busy with Brock Lesnar.

Also, his hiatus after WWE SummerSlam, apparently still the Undisputed Champion, means fewer title defenses and more storyline focus. It would be quite a task for the company to hold the attention of fans.

Will Braun Strowman return to WWE after his recent surgery? More details right here

Poll : Should Roman Reigns surpass Hulk Hogan's title record? Yes No 0 votes