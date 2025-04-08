Roman Reigns to turn heel and reunite with 6’2’’ WWE star after 13 months at WrestleMania? Exploring the possibility 

Roman Reigns has a mountain to climb at WrestleMania 41. In a Triple Threat match, the Big Dog has to fight two of his biggest enemies in WWE, Seth Rollins and CM Punk. On top of that, what will be more bitter for Reigns would be watching his Wiseman, Paul Heyman, walk alongside Punk before their match.
He was visibly unhappy last week on SmackDown when Heyman told him outrightly that he would have no choice but to do as asked by CM Punk. Under these circumstances, Reigns can flip by reverting as a heel and reuniting with a 6 ft 2 in former mate. The superstar can also help him win the match at WrestleMania.
Solo Sikoa is the one whom Roman Reigns can turn to. The two have a strained relationship due to Solo's mistakes over 13 months ago, but the Tribal Chief can put the past behind him and forgive him. Solo, on the other hand, won't have much to offer to Reigns since Jacob Fatu has almost betrayed him in the Bloodline 2.0. He doesn't even have a match at WrestleMania at the moment. So the best deal for him could be to correct the wrongs, acknowledge Roman Reigns as his Tribal Chief, and help him win the match.
In return, Reigns can help Solo make a better future in WWE, which currently lies in tatters. Solo has been on a losing spree in the past few months. He lost to Cody at SummerSlam 2024, then lost to Cody and Roman Reigns at Bad Blood, then lost the WarGames match at Survivor Series, and then at last tasted defeat in the Tribal Combat fight on Monday Night RAW earlier this year.
Moreover, his teammate, Jacob Fatu, has also seemingly developed cold feet with him and can leave him high and dry at any moment. So, the best option for Solo would be to mend his relations with The OTC and help him at WrestleMania 41.
Roman Reigns can also attack Paul Heyman at WrestleMania 41
The Big Dog is not cool with Heyman agreeing to be on Punk's side at WrestleMania 41. Under these circumstances, Roman Reigns can also attack Heyman after getting outside help from Solo Sikoa.
The 59-year-old WWE executive has been with Reigns for the last four years. Their union in WWE has brought laurels to his career. Roman's heel run was splendid, and his association with Heyman brought out the best in The Big Dog. However, with Heyman siding with Punk at such a crucial juncture, Reigns can take it to heart and teach him a lesson at Mania.