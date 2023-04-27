Roman Reigns has created the most dominant faction in WWE today with the help of Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, and The Usos, known as The Bloodline. However, The Tribal Chief needs to repair the cracks in the family created by the former Honorary Uce Sami Zayn before it's too late.

For most of 2022, Jimmy and Jey Uso, alongside The Tribal Chief, held all the gold on the blue brand except the Intercontinental Championship. Last September, Solo Sikoa moved to the main roster and joined The Bloodline, which made the stable much stronger.

However, cracks have formed in one of the most dominant stables in the company's history after they feuded with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. The duo created even more problems for the faction when they won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship from The Usos at WrestleMania 39.

While the rest of The Bloodline seemingly questions Jey and Jimmy's loyalty to The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns should do the unthinkable during WWE Draft 2023 and leave SmackDown for good alongside his cousins.

Why should Roman Reigns and The Bloodline get drafted to WWE RAW?

The Bloodline has dominated SmackDown for over two years, with Roman Reigns being the Undisputed Universal Champion. The Usos were also at the top of their game as they became the longest-reigning Tag Team Champions in WWE history before their recent loss.

Reigns has defeated most of the top stars on the blue brand, except for Gunther and his faction, Imperium.

According to a recent report, USA Network is interested in bringing The Bloodline to Monday Night RAW and not just for sporadic appearances. The stable getting drafted to the red brand will allow the company to give opportunities to new stars on RAW to go up against The Bloodline.

Moreover, Roman Reigns took the WWE Championship from RAW at WrestleMania 38 and barely showed up on Monday nights. The Tribal Chief can fix that by being the red brand's exclusive world champion for the foreseeable future.

Besides this, the WWE Draft is set to change the company's landscape. A creative decision such as The Bloodline permanently moving to Monday Night RAW will shake things up and pique the WWE Universe's interest with new storylines and challenges for the Samoan stable.

Do you think The Bloodline should stay on SmackDown or go to RAW? Sound off in the comment section below.

