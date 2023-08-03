Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso: Timeline of their brewing rivalry over the years 

Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso is the most high-profile contest that has been lined up for SummerSlam 2023. The Bloodline saga began with Jey Uso and Roman Reigns, and the current chapter will end with both of them at SummerSlam 2023.

Over the last three years, the Tribal Chief has created a bond with Jey that everyone believed was unbreakable. No one could touch the Tribal Chief as long as Jey was around, but even the strongest soldier had a breaking point.

WWE @WWE



@WWERomanReigns defends the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Jey @WWEUsos THIS SATURDAY at



DETROIT

🎟️ pic.twitter.com/BTvB1sOJ9x TRIBAL COMBAT: YEARS IN THE MAKING@WWERomanReigns defends the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Jey @WWEUsos THIS SATURDAY at #SummerSlam DETROIT🎟️ ticketmaster.com/event/08005E87…

For Jey, it was when he saw Roman Reigns humiliate and strike his twin brother , Jimmy Uso. That’s when 'Main Event' Jey took it upon himself to show the Tribal Chief that his bond with his brother means the most to him, even if The Usos reached the top with the Tribal Chief by their side.

Here is a timeline that led to Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2023:

Roman Reigns makes Jey Uso say "I Quit" at Hell in a Cell 2020

The Anoa'i family members participated in the first ever "I Quit" Hell in a Cell match. With the WWE Universal Championship on the line, the Tribal Chief had set out to prove a point. He had vowed to make Jey Uso say "l Quit" and finally acknowledge him as the leader of the family.

Reigns unleashed the beast in him, and showed no mercy to his cousin. It reached a point where Jey Uso was unconscious but the attacks continued. Jimmy Uso had to interfere in an attempt to stop Reigns from demolishing Jey, but Reigns was adamant about the "I Quit."

Finally, Reigns put Jimmy Uso in a guillotine choke with Jey regaining consciousness around the same time and saying "I Quit" to save his brother from future punishment at the hands of the Tribal Chief.

Roman Reigns and The Usos form The Bloodline

Following Hell in a Cell 2020, Jey Uso acknowledged the Tribal Chief, but Jimmy Uso was yet to do the same. After going back and forth with Roman Reigns, The Usos finally fell in line on the July 21, 2023 edition of WWE SmackDown. The three of them, along with Paul Heyman, formed The Bloodline. The Usos’ younger brother, Solo Sikoa, joined The Bloodline in September 2022 at Clash at the Castle.

During the same time, Sami Zayn was inducted into The Bloodline as an 'Honorary Uce.' However, Jey Uso didn’t give his mark of approval to Zayn, and clashed with Roman Reigns’ decision.

However, Jey finally came on-board with Reigns’ decision after Sami Zayn continued to prove his loyalty to The Bloodline.

Jey Uso temporarily leaves The Bloodline

Sami Zayn turned on Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2023 after the Tribal Chief ordered Zayn to strike Kevin Owens with a steel chair. As a retaliation, the other members laid waste to Zayn while Jey Uso left the scene.

Since then, Zayn kept trying to pull Jey to his side, while Reigns was furious with the latter for walking out on The Bloodline.

Jey Uso showed up on the March 6, 2023 edition of WWE RAW during a bout between Jimmy Uso and Sami Zayn. Jey approached Zayn for a hug after the latter defeated Jimmy Uso, but instead Superkicked him, solidifying his alliance with The Bloodline.

The Usos turn on Roman Reigns after losing the Undisputed Tag Team Titles

On Night 1 of WrestleMania 39, The Usos lost the tag team titles to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. The Tribal Chief was infuriated with The Usos and thus, sowed the seeds for Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso.

After failing to regain them in a rematch, Reigns announced himself and Solo Sikoa as the challengers for the titles at Night of Champions.

The Usos appeared at Night of Champions during the match to help Reigns and Sikoa, but Jimmy Uso mistakenly took out Sikoa. This angered Reigns, and he began humiliating The Usos.

Jimmy Uso snapped and betrayed Reigns with two Superkicks before walking away with a shocked Jey Uso.

On the June 16, 2023 episode of SmackDown, Jey made his pick between Jimmy Uso and Reigns. He acknowledged the Tribal Chief before Superkicking Reigns and siding with his twin. This is when fans knew something was brewing for a matchup between Reigns and Jey.

Jey Uso pins Roman Reigns for the first time in three years

WWE booked The Bloodline Civil War for Money in the Bank 2023 prior to Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso. With no title in line, The Bloodline went up against one another: Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos.

This match was the first step in solidifying Reigns vs. Uso as a main event for SummerSlam 2023. The Usos won the match after Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns for the first time in three years!

Main event Jey Uso challenges Roman Reigns

On the July 7, 2023 edition of WWE SmackDown, The Usos called for a Tribal Court to prosecute Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief declared he was done leading the faction and passed the Ula Fala to Jey Uso, and went down on his knees.

Jey Uso let his guard down and attempted to console a tearful Reigns when Reigns hit Uso with a Low Blow. Immediately after that, Solo Sikoa trapped Jey Uso in the ropes and Roman Reigns brutally beat down Jimmy Uso.

Jey rushed with other WWE personnel backstage where Jimmy was being taken to a hospital. Later in the night, Jey returned to the arena and announced himself as Reigns’ next challenger.

This was the final seed for Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso for SummerSlam 2023!

The stipulation for Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso

On the July 21, 2023 edition of SmackDown, a segment was prepared for a contract signing between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso for a match at SummerSlam.

After Reigns signed the contract, Jey tore it up and announced that the stipulation for the bout would be Tribal Combat. Reigns was shocked, but accepted it after learning The Elders were the ones who suggested it.

The duo embraced each other to honor their traditions before Roman Reigns left the ring.