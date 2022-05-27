Roman Reigns WWE Rumor Roundup: Money in the Bank plans, positive update on The Rock match, expectations for UK show 

Welcome to another edition of our Roman Reigns-centric WWE Rumor Roundup, where we dive into the most prominent rumors and stories The Tribal Chief has been a part of over the past week. This time, like others, involves some fascinating plans for the future.

Reigns was set to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Money in the Bank but with the show moving to a much smaller venue, will plans change? Speaking of stadium shows, the company has some interesting expectations for his potential match at Clash at the Castle in the United Kingdom.

Also, we have a rumor which offers a promising update on the possibility of The Rock returning to face his cousin at WrestleMania 39. So, with that in mind, here are the biggest rumors about The Head of the Table from the past couple of days.

#3 WWE expects Roman Reigns to be cheered over Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle

It has been widely suggested that Roman Reigns will face Drew McIntyre at the upcoming UK stadium show - Clash at the Castle. However, it seems like The Tribal Chief may get a more favorable reaction in Cardiff.

During WWE's recent UK tour, fans in London were entirely behind Reigns as he took on the Scotsman. Following this, Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that many people believe Roman Reigns will get cheered over Drew McIntyre if they face off at Clash at the Castle.

It will be interesting to see how the crowd in Cardiff reacts to this potential match between the top star and the local hero.

#2 Rumor on The Rock's schedule in early 2023

There have been rumors of a potential dream match between The Rock and Roman Reigns, with the past week opening up the possibility of it happening. According to Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer, The Great One's schedule is clear for the first quarter of 2023.

This period will sync with the build to WrestleMania 39, which takes place at the start of April. While it may very well be a coincidence, fans have been excited by this rumor should it lead to The Rock's highly-anticipated WWE return.

Dwayne Johnson had previously teased a match between him and Roman Reigns during an episode of his sitcom Young Rock. Hopefully, it will happen, as it would be the perfect culmination of The Tribal Chief's epic journey since 2020.

#1 Plans for Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank are 'up in the air'

Money in the Bank was initially set to happen at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas before poor ticket sales forced WWE's hand. It will now take place at the MGM Grand Arena, which has a much smaller capacity than the former.

As a result, Roman Reigns' status for the show is seemingly in doubt. He was removed from the advertising of the show. Additionally, Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that The Tribal Chief's planned match against Riddle is "up in the air," as is Brock Lesnar's involvement on the show.

He did state that Reigns might still defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against The Original Bro at Money in the Bank. However, Lesnar was seemingly only booked on the show because it was taking place at a stadium.

