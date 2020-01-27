Royal Rumble 2020: Ranking and grading every match at the PPV

Divesh Merani FOLLOW ANALYST Feature

27 Jan 2020, 18:49 IST SHARE

What a fun show!

Royal Rumble is in the books and boy, what a pay-per-view it was. It was truly a spectacular effort from WWE, as they produced a top-class show. Almost every match was a success.

There were a lot of lovely surprises, as well as some predictable, but logical, booking decisions. Royal Rumble 2020 was an absolute joy to watch.

With two Rumble matches having different builds, as well as matches for both Women's Championships and the Universal Championship and a wild Falls Count Anywhere brawl to top it all off, previously high expectations were shattered.

While it remains to be seen where this would land on the all-time list of Royal Rumble pay-per-views, we can sit and revel in the fact that WrestleMania looks to be shaping up pretty nicely, for the majority at least.

The kickoff show saw a couple of solid matches in which Sheamus and Andrade defeated Shorty G and Humberto Carrillo, respectively. But in this article, we will focus on the main pay-per-view card.

Here are all six matches at Royal Rumble 2020 graded and ranked, from worst to best.

#6 Bayley vs Lacey Evans (SmackDown Women's Championship)

A tough position for these two

The SmackDown Women's Championship match was placed in the unenviable position right after the first Rumble match of the night, but Bayley and Lacey Evans did the best that they could. The feud was pretty decent heading into the event, but this match did not possess as much heat as their brawl on last week's episode of SmackDown.

Bayley and Evans did produce some solid action and the crowd came back towards the end, as the challenger was staging her comeback. However, the match came to a somewhat abrupt end when Bayley got the feet up to counter a moonsault and rolled Evans up. These two will likely have a better match in different circumstances. The potential is there.

Advertisement

Grade: C

1 / 6 NEXT