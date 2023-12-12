39-year-old WWE RAW Superstar's absence may be due to real-life injury - Reports

This week's episode of WWE RAW kicked started with Drew McIntyre and Jey Uso clashing head-on. Before the match, Jey Uso cut a heartfelt promo about Sami Zayn missing from the show. An update on Zayn's whereabouts claims that even though the star may have asked for time off earlier, he may be legitimately injured.

On last week's episode of WWE RAW, Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn went one-on-one in the ring. McIntyre beat Zayn clean, but that didn't seem enough. Later on, during a backstage segment, the Scottish Psychopath attacked Zayn, leaving him defenseless.

On this week's episode of the red brand, Zayn was nowhere to be found. Earlier, a report claimed that the former Intercontinental Champion had asked for time off, and the promotion had agreed. Now, a report from Wrestling Observer Radio has added to the narrative stating that even though the WWE RAW Superstar had asked for time off earlier, he may be nursing his injured meniscus:

“I was told that he had asked for time off. The partially torn meniscus may be legit because guys are always hurt anyway. Last week…..I was told Sami is gonna be off for a while. He asked for time off. Not over an injury or anything like that…I don’t know if he’s got a partially torn meniscus or not. He very possibly does, but he actually asked time off, regarding the injury situation," Meltzer stated. [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

Why was Jey Uso not saying Yeet on last week's WWE RAW?

"Yeet" has become one of the most popular catchphrases in WWE today. Jey Uso used the term for the first time in the WWE Fastlane post-show Press Conference, and the phrase has spread like wildfire.

Last week, when Jey came out to face Seth Rollins in the main event of WWE RAW, he neither sported his Yeet t-shirt nor yelled out the term with the fans. It was later reported that the term was trademarked by an indie wrestler, Kasey Huffman, from West Virginia.

Moments before RAW aired, the official WWE X handle let the world know that the phrase was back for good. It is possible that Kasey Huffman could have sold the rights to the trademarked phrase, allowing WWE to license it for entertainment and merchandising purposes.

