7-time champion set to retire at upcoming WWE SNME special - Reports

WWE and NBC surprised the wrestling world with the return of Saturday Night's Main Event last December. The primetime special is now airing several times per year, featuring throwback themes and participation from WWE Legends and Hall of Famers. Now there's talk of a potential massive moment at an upcoming SNME event.

The WWE Universe has speculated on several dream matches as of late, including a potential showdown between Bill Goldberg and Gunther. The heavyweights had a heated encounter at Bad Blood last year as Triple H watched, and it was later revealed how WWE officials feel about a proper send-off for the two-time Universal Champion.

Da Man went viral for mentioning that he will retire in "the south" somewhere. Fightful Select now reports that Goldberg could work World Wrestling Entertainment's third SNME special of 2025.

Saturday Night's Main Event 40 is internally scheduled for July 12, which is the same day as AEW All In from Arlington, Texas. SNME XL has been rumored for Atlanta, Georgia, which would be fitting for Goldberg, as he has many well-documented ties to the city, which was once home to WCW.

Goldberg is "absolutely being discussed" for Saturday Night's Main Event in mid-July, expected for the Georgia capital. It isn't clear if SNME would feature Goldberg's retirement match, or some sort of kickoff to his retirement storyline.

Goldberg is being rumored for Gunther's World Heavyweight Championship match on RAW next month. His last match came at Elimination Chamber 2022, where he lost the six-minute opener to then-Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Updated WWE SNME 39 lineup

World Wrestling Entertainment will air Saturday Night's Main Event 39 tomorrow night from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, FL. NBC and Peacock will air the primetime special live at 8 pm ET. Below is the current lineup:

CM Punk and Sami Zayn vs. Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker World Heavyweight Championship: Jey Uso (c) vs. Logan Paul Non-Title: Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena vs. R-Truth Steel Cage: Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre

The upcoming SNME is the 39th event in its chronology. The first special took place on May 10, 1985, and aired one day later, from Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, NY. The primetime special drew a strong 8.8 rating with 8,300 fans in attendance.

