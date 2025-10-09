AEW reportedly canceled huge Chris Jericho plans amid WWE return rumors

Chris Jericho has been absent from AEW television for months amid rumors of his potential WWE return. A recent report suggests that there was a plan for Jericho at All In, but it was canceled. Jericho last appeared on AEW TV at Dynamite on April 9, when The Learning Tree disbanded. He also lost the Ring of Honor World Championship to Bandido at AEW Dynasty three days before. He has been touring with Fozzy ever since and has been linked to a possible return to WWE.According to Wrestlenomics, Chris Jericho's band Fozzy was scheduled to perform at All In: Texas in July. Swerve Strickland was also set to perform during the weekend, but all the pre-planned programs were canceled. Even shows for NJPW and CMLL were also shelved, though some events like ROH's Supercard of Honor and the Starrcast convention took place during the week. Chris Jericho teases what's next for him amid AEW absenceIn a surprise appearance on Busted Open Radio earlier this week, Chris Jericho was asked about a variety of topics about his career, including his favorite moment ever. &quot;That’s the way I always think of it. 'What's your favorite moment of your career?' Current, now. If I didn't think it was the best, then why am I doing it? You always want to say that your next match and next show will be your best one. That’s the way you should look at things. We leave the space blank and we'll see what happens,&quot; said Jericho. [H/T Fightful]Jericho was then asked about his future amid his absence from AEW television and the rumors linking him to a return to WWE. &quot;We don’t know, right? We'll just have to see,&quot; Jericho said. At the age of 54, Jericho hasn't shown signs of slowing down, especially with some of the matches he has had in AEW. He has been with the company for six years, helping them from the ground up and establishing a fan base. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer (H/T Sports Illustrated), Jericho's contract is up at the end of the year or later this year. If he returns to WWE, it will likely be as a surprise entrant at the 2026 Royal Rumble, which will be held in Saudi Arabia.