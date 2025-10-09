  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Chris Jericho
  • AEW reportedly canceled huge Chris Jericho plans amid WWE return rumors

AEW reportedly canceled huge Chris Jericho plans amid WWE return rumors

By JP David
Modified Oct 09, 2025 13:28 GMT
Chris Jericho, Tony Khan and Triple H. (Photos: @AEW on YouTube and WWE.com)
Chris Jericho, Tony Khan and Triple H. (Photos: @AEW on YouTube and WWE.com)

Chris Jericho has been absent from AEW television for months amid rumors of his potential WWE return. A recent report suggests that there was a plan for Jericho at All In, but it was canceled.

Ad

Jericho last appeared on AEW TV at Dynamite on April 9, when The Learning Tree disbanded. He also lost the Ring of Honor World Championship to Bandido at AEW Dynasty three days before. He has been touring with Fozzy ever since and has been linked to a possible return to WWE.

According to Wrestlenomics, Chris Jericho's band Fozzy was scheduled to perform at All In: Texas in July. Swerve Strickland was also set to perform during the weekend, but all the pre-planned programs were canceled.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Even shows for NJPW and CMLL were also shelved, though some events like ROH's Supercard of Honor and the Starrcast convention took place during the week.

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

Ad

Chris Jericho teases what's next for him amid AEW absence

In a surprise appearance on Busted Open Radio earlier this week, Chris Jericho was asked about a variety of topics about his career, including his favorite moment ever.

"That’s the way I always think of it. 'What's your favorite moment of your career?' Current, now. If I didn't think it was the best, then why am I doing it? You always want to say that your next match and next show will be your best one. That’s the way you should look at things. We leave the space blank and we'll see what happens," said Jericho. [H/T Fightful]
Ad

Jericho was then asked about his future amid his absence from AEW television and the rumors linking him to a return to WWE.

"We don’t know, right? We'll just have to see," Jericho said.

At the age of 54, Jericho hasn't shown signs of slowing down, especially with some of the matches he has had in AEW. He has been with the company for six years, helping them from the ground up and establishing a fan base.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer (H/T Sports Illustrated), Jericho's contract is up at the end of the year or later this year. If he returns to WWE, it will likely be as a surprise entrant at the 2026 Royal Rumble, which will be held in Saudi Arabia.

About the author
JP David

JP David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.

Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.

Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!

Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by JP David
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications