Alberto El Patron to make in-ring return at AAA TripleMania: Monterrey - Reports

Former WWE Superstar Alberto El Patron, fka Alberto Del Rio, is rumored to be returning to pro wrestling at AAA's TripleMania XXX: Monterrey.

After winning Money in the Bank and Royal Rumble in the same year in 2011, Del Rio captured the WWE Championship and World Heavyweight Championship.

After being released in 2014, he returned to the company in 2015. He captured the United States Title before leaving in 2016. Del Rio wrestled across independent promotions. While he has mostly been inactive since 2018, things can change soon.

Recent reports from Fanbyte claim that AAA inside sources have scheduled El Patron to be the mystery partner of Laredo Kid against the teams of Johnny Superstar & Taurus and Dragon Lee & Dralistico in a three-way tag team match at Triplemanía XXX: Monterrey.

Reportedly, a different wrestler was planned for the bout but plans changed due to visa issues. The insider also mentioned that these talks have been going on for a week.

Alberto El Patron @PrideOfMexico “That’s life, you know. We never end up where you thought you wanted to be.” Agradecido con Dios por este hermoso sendero llamado vida. “That’s life, you know. We never end up where you thought you wanted to be.” Agradecido con Dios por este hermoso sendero llamado vida. https://t.co/fXMepZwy88

There is no news if Alberto El Patron will be staying for a long-term run at AAA. Taking place on April 30, Triplemanía XXX: Monterrey will also feature The Young Bucks, El Hijo del Vikingo, Sammy Gueverra, Deonna Purrazzo, Andrade El Idolo, and many more.

What has Alberto El Patron been up to recently?

Aside from pro wrestling, Alberto also has a storied history with MMA. He garnered a 9-6 record across different promotions during his mixed martial arts run. He faced legendary names like Mirko Cro Crop and Tito Ortiz.

In March 2022, it was reported that the 44-year-old had signed with the UFC as part of the Spanish commentary team. The former WWE Champion confirmed this in a tweet where he also thanked the promotion's president, Dana White.

Alberto El Patron @PrideOfMexico ¡Alberto Del Río es @UFCEspanol ! Estaré haciendo mi debut este sábado junto a mi compadre, la leyenda, @andres_bermudez . Agradecido con Dana White, la familia de UFC Español y todos los que hicieron esto posible. Ahora si que mi mini clon estará orgullosa. Quizás hasta se anima ¡Alberto Del Río es @UFCEspanol ! Estaré haciendo mi debut este sábado junto a mi compadre, la leyenda, @andres_bermudez . Agradecido con Dana White, la familia de UFC Español y todos los que hicieron esto posible. Ahora si que mi mini clon estará orgullosa. Quizás hasta se anima https://t.co/RfI7FJE0MQ

The former WWE Superstar may not have been an active wrestler for a while but has expressed his desire to return to the squared circle. He is also hopeful about capturing more titles.

