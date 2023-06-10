Backstage details on potential new championship that could be revealed on WWE SmackDown - Reports

WWE could be set to unveil a new championship tonight on SmackDown.

Triple H recently introduced the World Heavyweight Championship after Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was selected by SmackDown in this year's draft. Seth Rollins went on to win the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions on May 27th.

Asuka also won a title at Night of Champions last month. She defeated Bianca Belair and put an end to The EST's incredible run as RAW Women's Champion. Earlier today, the company announced that Asuka will be receiving a "WWE Women's Championship presentation" tonight on SmackDown.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, the wording of WWE's tweet was intentional and there will be more clarity provided during tonight's edition of SmackDown.

“We've been told that the decision to have that happen occurred after Ronda Rousey made it clear she would rather compete in the tag team division.” Fightful reports the wording on this tweet “WWE Women’s Championship” was intentional & clarity on it will be provided tonight. “We've been told that the decision to have that happen occurred after Ronda Rousey made it clear she would rather compete in the tag team division.” https://t.co/oAwN8de9p9

Jim Cornette reacts to Asuka's segment last week on WWE SmackDown

Wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently reacted to Asuka's appearance on The Grayson Waller Effect last week on SmackDown.

The RAW Women's Champion appeared on Grayson Waller's talk show but was quickly interrupted by Bayley, IYO SKY, and other superstars that are hoping to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match on July 1st in London. Asuka and IYO got into a shouting match in Japanese before a brawl broke out in the ring. The champion retreated to the entrance ramp but was attacked by Bianca Belair from behind to end the segment.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, the 61-year-old wondered if the segment could be considered racist and compared the promo to a bad movie.

“How is this not on somebody’s radar as stereotypical or even downright racist to the Japanese people the way that she [Asuka] is, I don't know, told to act or encouraged to act or written for to act or what the f**k. It’s like she’s grunting and squealing and trying to s**t when she’s impacted and it sounds like the bad ‘60s Godzilla movies dubbed over. What the f**k is going on with this…..they’re screaming and sticking their tongues out at each other when IYO SKY comes out and acting like they’re about to throw up.” [0:44 - 1:42]

You can check out Cornette's full reaction to the segment in the video below:

Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship, but she was then selected by RAW in this year's WWE Draft. It will be interesting to see if the company makes any changes to Ripley's title as well in the weeks ahead.

