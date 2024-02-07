Backstage news on Cody Rhodes' controversial WWE SmackDown segment - Reports

A new report suggests that Cody Rhodes was anticipating a negative reaction to the controversial ending of this past Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown.

Cody Rhodes has been determined to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship since he returned at WrestleMania 38. He won the Men's Royal Rumble match last year but came up short against Roman Reigns at the biggest show of the year.

Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble match again this year but has chosen not to face Reigns at WrestleMania. Instead, The Rock has returned, and it appears that he will be facing The Tribal Chief in April.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Cody Rhodes expressed to WWE that the reaction to the promo would not be what they were hoping for, but went ahead with the segment anyway. The report added that The American Nightmare was in a "somber mood" following the end of last Friday's episode of SmackDown.

Sources have claimed to Fightful that the decision to put The Rock in the main event of WrestleMania 40 goes all the way up to Ari Emanuel and Mark Shapiro, and goes above Triple H and Nick Khan. Fightful also noted that they were unable to confirm exactly what was said between The Rock and Rhodes in the ring. However, the report noted that it was something about their fathers, and the two stars have been friendly for years.

Vince Russo claims Cody Rhodes will never connect with the casual fan

Former WWE writer Vince Russo claimed that Cody Rhodes would not be able to connect with the casual fan because of his presentation.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, the veteran suggested that everyday working people do not like anybody in a suit. Russo added that Rhodes is nothing like his father, as he rides in his tour bus when Dusty Rhodes was the common man.

“The blue-collar worker doesn’t like anybody in a suit. It’s like anybody in a suit is the enemy. On top of that, anybody with money is the enemy. I never got that (...) This guy’s dad was the common man, and he comes out in these expensive suits. He’s got his own tour bus, you know.” (56:28 - 56:55)

WWE fans had the phrase "WeWantCody" trending the entire weekend after the controversial ending to last Friday's SmackDown. Only time will tell if the promotion reacts to the negative feedback and changes course for WrestleMania 40.

Do you think Cody Rhodes should finish his story against Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.

