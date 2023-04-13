Backstage report on who was responsible for the segment where Trish Stratus destroyed Becky Lynch on WWE RAW

Trish Stratus changed everything when she turned heel this week on RAW and destroyed Becky Lynch. Now, a backstage report has revealed that the producer responsible for booking the segment was none other than Canadian wrestler Petey Williams.

Stratus' change in character came after around 19 years. For most of the time in those years when she wrestled, she was a babyface. The heel turn was the last thing that fans expected from the Hall of Famer, who was thought to be there to help Becky Lynch in the campaign against Damage CTRL and Bayley.

However, after Lita was mysteriously injured during WWE RAW ahead of the tag title defense, Stratus stepped up to tag with Lynch. In the match, she was the one pinned by Liv Morgan. While Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez had every reason to celebrate, Stratus attacked Lynch moments after the bout.

There has been no complete answer from Stratus as to why she attacked Lynch, but it seems the two are in for a rivalry now. It remains to be seen how, or if, Lita will be involved. A backstage report about RAW from Fightful Select revealed that legendary Canadian wrestler Petey Williams was responsible for booking the match and segment.

The star is signed by WWE as a backstage producer and has been a regular presence during shows.

Trish Stratus attacking Becky Lynch on WWE RAW left fans puzzled

While Trish Stratus' heel turn could lead to another WWE Hall of Famer making their return, for the most part, it's unclear why the star attacked Becky Lynch.

However, she had a blunt explanation on her Twitter as she walked towards the camera with Billie Eilish's "I'm The Bad Guy" song playing in the background. The lyric that was the focus was the song's main line, "I'm the Bad Guy, Duh!"

While that's a simple way of looking at things, it will be interesting to see what explanation Trish Stratus offers for her actions.

