Backstage update on Bron Breakker’s WWE future - Reports

The future of Bron Breakker in WWE has been up in the air amid new rumors and speculation, but sources have provided a new backstage update.

Breakker surprisingly entered the Royal Rumble at #20, lasting five minutes and 19 seconds before Dominik Mysterio eliminated him. Breakker eliminated Jimmy Uso, Finn Balor, Ivar, and Omos during his short time in the match.

A Breakker vignette then aired on RAW, and a segment where it was implied that Bron is negotiating with the blue brand. Furthermore, the post-Rumble SmackDown saw Breakker and Jade Cargill listen to pitches from both General Managers.

Breakker and Baron Corbin won the 2024 Men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic by beating Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams at Vengeance Day. On this week's NXT, the two heels defeated Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo to win the NXT Tag Team Championship. The title win led to a boost in rumors on Breakker's plans, but a new report has just provided insight.

There's been talk that Breakker's call-up was delayed once again because of the NXT title win and a potential ripple effect. However, it appears Tuesday's title win did not coincide with other creative changes, as PWInsider reports that the 26-year-old is still booked to work Friday's double SmackDown tapings in Salt Lake City.

There's no word yet on what Breakker will be doing at Friday's SmackDown or if Corbin will be with him. The taping scheduled for Friday will see the February 16 episode air on a slight tape delay, while the February 23 episode will be taped right after due to the crews traveling to Australia for Elimination Chamber.

Why Bron Breakker's WWE main roster call-up is finally happening soon

Bron Breakker did brief work on the indies in late 2020 but signed with WWE as a developmental talent in February 2021. He began competing in NXT on September 14, 2021 and has been making his name since then.

The son of Rick Steiner began his first NXT Championship reign on January 4, 2022, less than one full year after inking his WWE contract. Breakker has been a top talent on NXT since arriving and has even worked several main roster matches.

There have been rumors of WWE calling up the nephew of Scott Steiner for many months now, if not a full year or more. The speculation recently picked up, and Bron's Royal Rumble debut seemed to confirm the pending call-up, even if he was replacing Brock Lesnar.

There's now a feeling that WWE has to call Breakker up soon, or they risk ruining the opportunity. The Georgia-born grappler has dominated NXT and had some brief main roster experience, so some see the call-up as a must-happen move if they want to further Breakker's progress.

A storyline between Breakker and The Judgment Day has been teased, which could provide a proper program for the young star and Baron Corbin if they're both called up.

What are your bold predictions for Bron Breakker's first five years on the main roster? Does he need a mouthpiece/manager, and if so, which WWE Legend should join him on the main roster? Sound off in the comments below!

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE