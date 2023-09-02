Backstage update on potential plans for Bray Wyatt to take on Uncle Howdy

There has been a backstage update on a potential rivalry planned between Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy in WWE.

Bray Wyatt tragically passed away due to a heart attack on August 24th. The Eater of Worlds was one of the most creative superstars the company has ever seen and his life ended far too soon. Wyatt returned to the company at Extreme Rules 2022 and had fans in the palm of his hands. He introduced a mysterious character named Uncle Howdy, who was portrayed by his brother in real life, WWE Superstar Bo Dallas.

Wyatt's final televised match was the first ever Mountain Dew Pitch Black match against LA Knight at Royal Rumble 2023. After Wyatt picked up the victory, Uncle Howdy leaped off of a platform and crashed onto Knight below. Uncle Howdy also appeared on the jumbotron after Alexa Bliss lost to Bianca Belair at Royal Rumble and mocked her.

Steve Carrier of Ringside News spoke to a tenured member of WWE's creative team about a potential angle between Wyatt and Howdy that fans never got to see. Carrier said he had a source who stated that Howdy versus Wyatt was pitched by Rob Fee, but not too many in the company believed that they were ever going to get there.

Expand Tweet

WWE star Bayley pays tribute to Bray Wyatt

Bayley recently paid tribute to Bray Wyatt and disclosed that AEW star Saraya, formerly known in WWE as Paige, meant a lot to him.

The company uploaded a video on YouTube featuring several stars honoring Wyatt following his untimely death. The Role Model revealed that Saraya introduced Wyatt to her and he was one of the first people she met in FCW. Saraya recently captured the AEW Women's Championship at Wembley Stadium this past Sunday at AEW All In.

"Well, since we don't know where this is going to, we don't know whether this is gonna be posted on social media, played on TV, or go to the family, I'll keep it very simple and short coz I'm not good at these. But Bray, Windham, was one of the first people I met at FCW. Saraya, Paige, actually introduced me to him. And I feel like that opened a secret door to the best person and it was like he let me in, no pun intended. He let me in just based off that introduction because she meant so much to him." [0:00-0:41]

Expand Tweet

Bray Wyatt's death has been difficult to process for the wrestling world. It will be interesting to see if Uncle Howdy appears on WWE television once again in the future.

Would you have liked to see a rivalry between Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here