Backstage update on rumored major happenings for WWE RAW main event - Reports

Seth Rollins headlined Monday's WWE RAW, retaining the World Heavyweight Championship against Jinder Mahal. The rumor mill was running wild before the show, and now clarification has been provided.

The Visionary fought The Modern Day Maharaja off as Indus Sher interfered from ringside while Damian Priest looked on with his Money In the Bank briefcase. At one point, the Judgment Day member teased a cash-in, but Drew McIntyre attacked him. Rollins retained his title despite an injury he suffered earlier in the match.

Fans began speculating on The Archer of Infamy cashing in his briefcase during the RAW main event after a backstage report stated that WWE has plans for the cash-in to happen soon. However, a new report from Fightful Select notes that officials never considered Priest's cash-in for this week's RAW.

Furthermore, there were pre-RAW rumors of CM Punk costing Rollins the World Heavyweight Championship so Rollins could take the title back from Mahal at the final RAW before Royal Rumble or at The Rumble itself.

The update from Fightful Select also notes officials never considered a win for Jinder. Michael Hayes and Robert Roode produced Mahal vs. Rollins at Monday's live RAW.

This week's WWE RAW looked different due to last-minute changes

A hot topic of discussion on social media following Monday's RAW was the look and feel of the show.

WWE officials were forced to switch production up last night due to restrictions handed down from arena management, according to PWInsider. This is why Triple H praised his crews for re-designing the RAW set on less than 24 hours' notice.

It was noted that the venue is not structured to support WWE's current lighting rigs due to concern over how heavy the snow on top of the arena was from the winter weather that caused issues for much of the country.

A look at the unique production setup at this week's WWE RAW from North Little Rock

The main lighting rigs usually hang from arena ceilings, but the company had to build towers from the ground up that were used to support a different lighting truss. The show used a smaller stage setup instead of the usual one.

The production team also had to make adjustments to the pyrotechnics planned for RAW. This was not a case of production cutbacks, but the changes were described as necessary due to venue and weather conditions.

What did you think of the RAW look and feel this week? How would you book Damian Priest's cash-in? Sound off in the comments below!

A former WWE star said he doesn't gain anything talking about Jim Cornette here