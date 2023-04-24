Backstage update on The Undertaker's WWE status - Reports

The Undertaker retired from the in-ring competition after wrestling AJ Styles in a cinematic Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36, and WWE wasted no time in inducting the legendary superstar into the Hall of Fame the following year.

On the 30th Anniversary special edition of WWE RAW, The Undertaker appeared as his "American Badass" persona in a segment with LA Knight and Bray Wyatt.

Ringside News has now reported that the company has no plans to bring back The Undertaker for any future wrestling matches or storylines. "The Deadman" character itself will not be resurrected ever again, according to the legend himself.

Josh @__joshuabrown__ The Undertaker behind the scenes at Raw XXX The Undertaker behind the scenes at Raw XXX https://t.co/rTaEdOJJhC

Towards the end of his career in his 50s with the "Last Outlaw" persona, Taker was unable to deliver the high-quality matches people knew him for. Despite this, fans would love to see him step into the ring.

However, after spending over 30 years with the global juggernaut company as its most loyal star, The Undertaker has no intention of returning to the ring.

Former WWE Champion wants to wrestle The Undertaker in a cinematic match

Drew McIntyre recently revealed in an interview with Inside The Ropes that he has been rallying for The Deadman to return to the squared circle for one last match.

The legend has always been a mentor to The Scotsman, even before he rose to superstardom. McIntyre wound up calling out The Phenom:

"Come on mate [The Undertaker], you can do it, we’ll do one of these cinematic matches if you want, but I know you could do it if you wanted to," said McIntyre.

Wrestlingfanatic @TheVikingMaher The Undertaker v Drew McIntyre The Undertaker v Drew McIntyre https://t.co/gkSZOx5bnC

Despite the promotion teasing a one-on-one encounter between the two stars back in 2019, it never came to fruition. Nevertheless, they got to face each other in a tag match at Extreme Rules that year, also featuring Roman Reigns and Shane McMahon.

Read more about the top AEW star claiming that WWE's biggest miss in history was not booking him and The Undertaker in a lengthy program here.

Would you like to see The Undertaker get involved in a storyline again? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Check out a never-before-heard Chris Benoit story right here from a WWE Hall of Famer

Poll : 0 votes