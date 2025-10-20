Brock Lesnar may challenge for major WWE title at Survivor Series after change in plans - Reports

Brock Lesnar has not been on WWE television since dismantling John Cena at Wrestlepalooza last month. The latest reports suggest that Lesnar could challenge for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Ad

Before Monday's episode of RAW, it seemed like the rumors about the plans for Survivor Series: WarGames were taking shape. However, Seth Rollins reportedly suffered a shoulder injury and appeared to have been written off after getting attacked by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, the plans for Survivor Series: WarGames are up in the air. Meltzer suggested giving Brock Lesnar a shot at Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship as a reward for beating John Cena at Wrestlepalooza.

Ad

Trending

"He should wrestle Cody. I mean, if you beat John Cena the way you beat John Cena, you obviously should have a match with Cody. And, you know, maybe they don’t. I don’t know if they know how to get out of that one. You know, obviously that wasn’t the original plan for Survivor Series... Everything’s up in the air now, but I would think that, and Cody even mentioned him in a promo, which made me think that that’s a direction they’re going in," Meltzer said. [H/T Ringside News]

Ad

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Ad

Cody Rhodes is currently in a feud with Drew McIntyre after what happened on SmackDown. Brock Lesnar is absent from television, but it seems like he's one call away from making a return.

When did Brock Lesnar last challenge for a world title?

Brock Lesnar is a seven-time WWE Champion and a three-time Universal Champion. It's been quite a while since Lesnar challenged for a world championship.

Ad

The Beast's last attempt to win a world title was at SummerSlam 2022 against Roman Reigns, as per Cagematch. Lesnar lost a Last Man Standing Match and failed to win both the WWE and Universal Titles from The Tribal Chief.

With the lack of new main event talents for Cody Rhodes to defend his title, Lesnar is a viable option. However, there has been reported backlash, especially from female employees in WWE, in bringing back The Beast.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences