Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka: 5 ways their WWE RAW Women's title match can end

This week's Monday Night RAW promises to be an action-packed episode as WWE has already announced three major title matches for the show. The IIconics will try to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships from The Boss 'n' Hug connection while The Street Profits will put their RAW tag team titles on the line against The Viking Raiders.

The biggest title match happening on the show is for the RAW Women's Championship, where Charlotte Flair will try to dethrone Asuka and become a record 13-time WWE Women's Champion. The build-up to this match has been fantastic. Asuka, the champion, has never been able to defeat The Queen in a championship match.

When the two female Superstars clashed in a non-title bout on RAW two weeks ago, Charlotte registered another win over the Japanese Superstar. Will Asuka be able to break her losing streak, or will The Queen of All Eras rise to the top? Here's a look at the five ways this high-profile match-up could end.

#5 Charlotte Flair defeats Asuka to win the title

In the absence of Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch, the Creative team views Charlotte Flair as the MVP of the company. The fact that The Nature Girl has made her presence felt on all three brands after WrestleMania 36 signifies the claim made above. Given that she is no longer the NXT Women's Champion, WWE may try to put the RAW Women's title on her so that she can elevate the upcoming talent on RAW.

Even Asuka can do that job. However, when one considers the star power factor, the 12-time Women's Champion is way more popular than her rival. Charlotte has main evented several WWE PPVs and has been a part of multiple historic matches. She knows how to bring her 'A' game to the table, and the rumor mills have suggested that Charlotte Flair will receive a massive push on the Red brand.

Also, The Queen portrays a heel character on the TV. As there are a lot of babyface female Superstars like Bianca Belair, Kairi Sane, and Liv Morgan on the RAW roster, Vince McMahon may want a heel at the top of the division.

With the championship around her waist, Charlotte can elevate these upcoming Superstars to the next level. Asuka can shift her focus to Nia Jax or even engage in a rivalry with Shayna Baszler before returning to the title scene again.

