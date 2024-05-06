CM Punk's status for RAW after being stuck at WWE Headquarters - Report

Even with an injury, CM Punk is pulling off arguably the best rivalry on the WWE program today. His eventual grudge match with Drew McIntyre is surely going to excite the fanbase, as there is already a significant buzz around the question: when will the bout take place?

In an interesting detour, Punk was stuck inside the WWE Headquarters in Stamford over Backlash weekend. According to PWInsider's latest report, The Straight Edge Superstar will be part of Monday Night RAW tonight at XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut.

It has not been confirmed whether he will be part of the show or for a dark segment post-show. Judging by how the creative team has carefully conceived a highly entertaining narrative with Punk and Drew McIntyre, suffice it to say that a promo between the two would be more than enough for the time being. The truth is, they can do it every week and the fans wouldn't be complaining.

CM Punk reflects on his epic WWE return at Survivor Series: WarGames

In November 2023, just a month prior to completing a decade of absence, CM Punk made a comeback to the Stamford-based promotion. Nobody saw it coming, but everyone wanted it.

During the Countdown to WWE Backlash France, the panel discussed about France crowd being extremely loud during last week's SmackDown in Lyon. The Second City Saint then claimed that his hometown Chicago has the loudest fans. Furthermore, he added that he felt he was having a stroke when he walked out to Allstate Arena last November when he returned at Survivor Series:

"Selfishly, I have to say that Chicago is always the loudest place, but that goes back to me being a little kid and being fortunate enough to see hockey games in the old Chicago Stadium before they blew that up and turned it into a parking lot. Allstate Arena, when I came back at Survivor Series, I couldn't hear Living Color. I couldn't hear anything. It was white noise. I thought I was having a stroke. Turns out, I wasn't. It was just a really, really loud crowd that was happy to see me," he said.

Originally planned for a World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins in the main event of WrestleMania XL, CM Punk had to ultimately watch the show while sitting on the bench.

The rivalry was only in its initial stages, albeit there was enough backstory. Nevertheless, it segued into The Straight Edge Superstar's issues with Drew McIntyre.