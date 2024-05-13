Damian Priest’s new WWE deal reportedly came down to the wire

Damian Priest is the WWE World Heavyweight Champion while the company is moving forward with its new era. The RAW Superstar recently signed two major contracts, and new details on Priest and his status have just leaked from backstage.

The Archer of Infamy lost the Undisputed Tag Team Championship on Night One of WrestleMania XL, but then he cashed in Money In the Bank on Night Two to become the World Heavyweight Champion. Priest announced later in the week that he recently signed a new contract.

It was then revealed that Priest also signed a major non-WWE contract as top agency Paradigm is now representing the 41-year-old in all areas. A new report from Fightful Select has disclosed backstage details on the Judgment Day member's situation, including the fact that his new deal was finalized a few months ago, but still came down to the wire.

El Campeón's previous contract was set to expire in February, but things were wrapped up just days before expiration. Company sources noted that they always planned to keep Priest, and the two sides had plenty of talks before the new deal was made official.

The 19-year veteran is signed to a multi-year contract, and while the terms were not disclosed, it was noted that Priest will not be going anywhere for a while.

Damian Priest's new WWE theme song details

Damian Priest came out of WrestleMania XL Week with the World Heavyweight Championship and a new theme song.

Priest previously revealed that he did the vocals on his new "Rise For The Night" entrance theme. An update from Fightful notes that The Archer of Infamy had full control over the theme song. Backstage sources report that the theme song has gone over "exceptionally well" within the company.

Priest's "Rise For The Night" entrance theme currently has 92,603 video views on the official WWE Music YouTube channel. The song was uploaded on April 26.

WWE Backlash France saw Priest retain his championship over Jey Uso. His next challenger has not been confirmed but there are major problems within The Judgment Day, and an eventual match with Finn Balor is rumored.

