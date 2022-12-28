Drew McIntyre reportedly set to switch brands with former WWE Champion 

It has been reported that top WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre may be moving to RAW while Bobby Lashley will go the other way to SmackDown.

Both Lashley and McIntyre are two of the biggest stars in the company today, with the duo having won the WWE title on multiple occasions in recent years. Drew is currently out of action after picking up a slight injury.

According to a recent report from Xero News, WWE may be planning on bringing back the draft after WrestleMania, with Drew and Bobby, two of the biggest stars reportedly set to switch brands.

"There has also been some talk of switching Bobby Lashley & Drew Mcintyre from Raw & SmackDown in the upcoming draft post WM."

The most recent WWE draft took place in October 2021, when stars like Bianca Belair moved from SmackDown to RAW and Drew McIntyre coincidentally moved the other way.

Former WWE writer thinks young star should beat both Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre

With 2023 right around the corner, the possibility for new stars to make a name for themselves emerges. One young performer who may stand out in the next 12 months is the 25-year-old Bron Breakker.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former head WWE writer Vince Russo said Bron should defeat stars like Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley when he moves to the main roster.

"I just don't have the confidence in them to book him for an entire year. What I would probably do, if it were me, maybe I would give him six months of beating a big name and going up the ladder. You know, like going through a Braun Strowman, going through a Lashley, like going through a Drew. Like you give him six huge wins, and then all of a sudden here's a test." [44:14 - 44:50] (H/T Sportskeeda)

Despite only arriving in WWE last year, Breakker has shone as the reigning and defending NXT Champion, as his physicality and charisma have resonated with fans.

Will Bron Breakker be WWE's next breakout star? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Ever wonder how WWE works behind the scenes? Here are 8 WWE secrets that were caught on camera

Poll : 0 votes