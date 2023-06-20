Former champion set to return to WWE RAW amid speculation regarding Seth Rollins' Open Challenge - Reports

Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship Open Challenge has sparked massive interest among the WWE Universe. Who will step up to face The Visionary on Monday Night RAW?

There's Logan Paul, whose return has already been announced ahead of tonight's show. Johnny Gargano, who is seemingly the fan favorite of the masses. Then there is the latter's former tag team partner, Tommaso Ciampa.

PWInsider Elite via Ringside News reports that the two-time NXT Champion is backstage and is set to return to the red brand tonight as the show emanates from Cleaveland, Ohio.

Could Tommaso Ciampa answer Rollins' challenge? If so, it undoubtedly will be a fantastic main event. If that's not the case, however, WWE could be going for the long-rumored reunion...

Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano to reunite on WWE RAW?

Johnny Gargano has been floundering with no real goal in sight on the red brand. Despite reforming The Way, the faction is yet to do anything of substance. That all could change with the arrival of Ciampa.

DIY ran roughshod through the entire NXT roster, and perhaps WWE could utilize their experience and popularity to strengthen the tag team division on the main roster. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are rumored to face the NXT legends at The Biggest Party Of The Summer in August.

Regarding Ciampa and their potential reunion, Johnny Gargano recently spoke on Catch Club:

"You never know. I think as long as me and Ciampa are in the same company, or even in wrestling in general, we’ll always be linked together. And there was always that idea of what would happen if DIY was on RAW and SmackDown. The amount of dream matches that could come of that. And I think we haven’t scratched the surface of that yet," said Gargano. [H/T EWrestling News]

Wrestling Pics & Clips @WrestleClips



This got me so emotional 🥹 Tomasso Ciampa hugging Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae after Johnny won the NXT title.This got me so emotional 🥹 Tomasso Ciampa hugging Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae after Johnny won the NXT title.This got me so emotional 🥹❤️ https://t.co/Q2m5b94iC9

Their rivalry in NXT is as legendary as their tag team run. As a unit, they have feuded against FTR (fka The Revival), The Undisputed Era, and Mustache Mountain.

Meanwhile, you can read more about one of Ciampa's early WWE career moments involving The Undertaker, as fans go bonkers at the amazing transformation of the former, here.

Could Ciampa be back on RAW tonight? If so, would you like to see him challenge Seth Rollins first before the rumored reunion with Johnny Wrestling? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Who inspired Roman Reigns to get into the business? It's not his family! Natalya tells us here!

Poll : 0 votes