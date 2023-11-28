Former three-time champion's status with WWE after being name-dropped by CM Punk - Reports

CM Punk made headlines, like he usually does, when he returned to WWE at Survivor Series. Last Saturday, when fans thought that the premium live event was heading off the air, Punk's theme song hit the Allstate Arena, sending everyone into a frenzy.

The former WWE Champion appeared on the recent episode of RAW and spoke about a myriad of topics, name-dropping former Divas Champion AJ Lee.

The Straight Edge Star returned to the Monday Night show and addressed the WWE Universe. Punk called the Stamford-based company his home and spoke about why he left in 2014. The former AEW star also talked about his intentions behind finally heading to the promotion.

During his promo, Punk also shared an update on his wife, AJ Lee. The former three-time Divas Champion married the Second City Saint back in 2014. She also played a major role in the women's revolution.

After Punk's promo, WWE Universe wondered whether Lee would follow in her husband's footsteps and return to the Stamford-based company. However, PWInsider recently shared an update on AJ's potential return to pro wrestling. The report stated that currently there has been no discussion of bringing the 36-year-old back.

"Right now there has been no discussion of her coming in. She retired years ago for health reasons and has carved out a successful writing career for herself, but one has to think that a cameo appearance or so down the line wouldn't be out of the question, especially since there are so many talents in the company today who have praised her work as influencing their careers," PWInsider reports.

Why was CM Punk's promo so short on WWE RAW?

The WWE Universe expected CM Punk to get more time to cut the promo that he did. In the little time, he got to make his way to the ring and rile up the crowd instantly, the former WWE Champion gave fans a glimpse of the backstage morale.

The initial plan for the CM Punk was for him to have more time to deliver his message. A report claims that Punk's promo was left with less time than planned because the main event match between Randy Orton and Dominik Mysterio went on longer than planned.

