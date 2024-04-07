Injury update on current WWE champion following recent scare - Reports

WWE Superstars are running wide-open now that WrestleMania XL week is officially underway. A backstage update has just surfaced after a current champion had a scary moment in the ring.

The fourth annual NXT Stand & Deliver Premium Live Event took place earlier today at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. The pre-show featured Joe Gacy defeating Shawn Spears, but the main show opened up with Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin retaining the NXT Tag Team Championship over tournament winners Axiom and Nathan Frazer.

The 11-minute tag team match was fought in and out of the ring, and there was some concern that Breakker "had his bell rung," or potentially suffered a concussion. However, Fightful Select reports that it was clear the SmackDown Superstar was fine after he returned to the backstage area.

NXT sources also report that timing was an important part of Stand & Deliver 2024. It was noted how going into the show there was a significant focus put on talents hitting their allotted marks.

Triple H congratulates the WWE NXT brand

Triple H was in attendance for the WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024. The Chief Content Officer watched the show from backstage and new reports have revealed exactly what his involvement was with Shawn Michaels also there.

The main event of Stand & Deliver 2024 saw Trick Williams defeat former friend and tag team partner Carmelo Hayes. There had been some speculation on the show-closer, but it was announced during the event that Williams vs. Hayes would be the headliner. The only title change saw Roxanne Perez capture the NXT Women's Championship from Lyra Valkyria.

The Game took to X after Stand & Deliver to congratulate the brand on delivering once again. He touted the attendance record of 16,545 fans in attendance at the Wells Fargo Center for the big NXT PLE.

"Once again... #WWENXT delivered. An incredible show, with a record-setting number of @WWEUniverse members in attendance. Congrats to the Superstars, and the crew members behind the scenes, who helped set the tone for the biggest #WrestleMania Weekend EVER. #StandAndDeliver," Triple H wrote with the attendance graphic below.

Expand Tweet

The fallout edition of NXT TV will air live this Tuesday from the Performance Center in Orlando, FL. No matches have been announced as of this writing, but the early build to NXT Battleground on June 9 will begin.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : What should be next for Bron Breakker? Continue the tag team with Baron Corbin on both shows Monster singles push as heel or babyface on SmackDown 0 votes View Discussion