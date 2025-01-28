Jey Uso WWE RAW segment was reportedly a late addition to the show

Jey Uso cut a passionate promo last night on WWE RAW following his loss at Saturday Night's Main Event. The veteran squared off against Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at the event this past Saturday but came up short.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, The Yeet Master's segment was not listed internally on the rundown ahead of the show. Alpha Academy and American Made also had a backstage conversation during last night's show that was not listed on the rundown, suggesting that the segments may have been late additions to RAW.

Popular musician and rapper Quavo accompanied Uso during his entrance last night on the red brand. The 39-year-old delivered a promo on the announce table and noted that he believes he can beat The Ring General following his loss at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

The OG Bloodline member shared that he was determined to win the World Heavyweight Championship and declared that he would compete in the Men's Royal Rumble match this weekend.

Wrestling legend Vince Russo criticized WWE for not making Jey Uso into a singles star back in the day.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo criticized the promotion for taking so long to make Uso a star. The veteran noted that Uso had the same personality a decade ago, but the company failed to capitalize on it.

"Here's part of my problem though, because you brought up Shawn Michaels. Jey is 40. Shawn Michaels was not 40. He's 40 years old. The person you're talking about should be a 25-year-old. It should be somebody Bron Breakker's age. He's 40 years old. That's the part I don't get." He continued, "The Jey Uso they're dealing with at 40, was the same Jey Uso at 30. Why did you waste 10 years on somebody you thought could have been a main eventer?" [From 17:20 onwards]

Uso has become very popular among WWE fans. It will be fascinating to see if the former Intercontinental Champion can win the Men's Royal Rumble match this Saturday night.

