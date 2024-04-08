Major name slated for WrestleMania 40 Night Two appearance - Reports

The WWE Universe is buzzing over potential surprises for Night Two of WrestleMania XL. Details on a major appearance have just leaked from backstage at Lincoln Financial Field.

The 40th annual WrestleMania extravaganza will be one for the books after Night Two wraps in a few hours. WWE has six matches announced, and the planned match order was recently spoiled ahead of the show. Now word is that a major celebrity appearance is booked for tonight.

Several celebrities were rumored for 'Mania XL, and Night One ended up featuring Lil Wayne and Jason Kelce, among others. Night Two is scheduled to feature Snoop Dogg, according to Fightful Select. The WWE Hall of Fame Celebrity Wing inductee is booked for two segments.

Snoop is reportedly scheduled to do guest commentary on the Philadelphia Street Fight between The Pride and The Final Testament. He is also apparently set to appear in the ring for the attendance announcement later on in the show.

The hip-hop icon appeared on AEW Dynamite in January 2021 for a tie-in with the Go-Big Show on TBS. The Death Row Records owner later confirmed that WWE was not happy with the appearance.

Snoop Dogg's last WWE WrestleMania appearance

Snoop Dogg became a household name in the world of entertainment after originally finding success as one of the most famous rappers ever.

The cousin of AEW star Mercedes Moné is a lifelong wrestling fan. He made numerous appearances for WWE over the years, performed his cousin's entrance at WrestleMania 32, and was inducted into the Hall of Fame Celebrity Wing in 2016 by John Cena.

WrestleMania 39 took place in Hollywood with Snoop and The Miz serving as co-hosts. He also drove Rey Mysterio to the ring for his win over Dominik Mysterio on Night One last year.

Night Two featured a segment where the Death Row rapper and The Miz announced attendance, but were interrupted by Shane McMahon.

McMahon ended up tearing his quad before an impromptu match with The Miz could begin. The Doggfather improvised on the fly and ended up making his in-ring debut by pinning The A-Lister in just over two minutes. Snoop received major praise from wrestlers and fans for how he saved the segment.

