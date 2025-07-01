Major plans for WWE Evolution "came down to the wire" - Reports

Some massive plans for WWE Evolution came together at the last moment. The PLE will air live next weekend from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ad

Liv Morgan confronted Nikki Bella during the legend's return to the company last month on RAW. The 31-year-old planted Bella with an Oblivion, seemingly setting up a match for Evolution. However, Morgan suffered a separated shoulder last month and will not be able to compete at Evolution 2025.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, the promotion has been working to bring back top female legends for the PLE. Trish Stratus returned during the SmackDown tapings following WWE RAW last night to set up a match against Tiffany Stratton at the event on July 13.

Ad

Trending

The report noted the promotion contacted several legends, and some of the negotiations "came down to the wire." It was also disclosed that Liv Morgan's untimely injury caused the company to change plans for Evolution.

How Brock Lesnar ruined another wrestler's career - Watch Now!

Ad

It was revealed during last night's episode of WWE RAW that Roxanne Perez will be serving as Liv Morgan's replacement and will be teaming up with Raquel Rodriguez to defend the Women's Tag Team Championships at Evolution. Rodriguez and Perez will be defending the titles against a team from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT at the event next weekend.

Vince Russo reacts to Rhea Ripley's match at WWE Evolution

Wrestling legend Vince Russo shared his thoughts on Rhea Ripley challenging IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship at WWE Evolution.

Ad

It was announced during last night's episode of RAW that Ripley would be facing SKY for the title next weekend. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo stated that the rivalry lacked a compelling storyline and added that fans may be confused as to which star they are supposed to root for.

"Okay, so this match is at Evolution, and I mean, I swear, out of all seriousness, why do I care who wins this match? I couldn't care less. Seriously, like, I would love to ask a mark, who are you cheering for and why? Because they've wrestled so many times before, there's no heat here, nobody's mad at anybody else, so, you know, 'IYO SKY, I want to beat you because I want to be the best,' and I'm okay, so I'm rooting for you, I guess. I don't know, bro," he said. [From 16:44 onwards]

Ad

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

It will be interesting to see if any WWE legends make a surprise appearance at PLE on July 13.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action