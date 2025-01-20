Major update on Penta's status for tonight's WWE RAW - Reports

There has been a major update regarding Penta's status for tonight's edition of WWE RAW. The former AEW star made his debut with the promotion during last week's episode of the red brand.

Earlier this month, Chad Gable informed RAW General Manager Adam Pearce that he wanted to face the best luchador he could find. Pearce selected Penta as Gable's opponent, and he defeated the leader of American Made last Monday night.

Ahead of tonight's show, WrestleVotes provided an update on the newly signed star's status for RAW. It was reported that the former AEW Tag Team Champion is scheduled to compete in a match tonight.

"Following his outstanding debut last Monday night, sources confirm Penta is set to compete tonight on RAW," WrestleVotes reported.

The 39-year-old's time in All Elite Wrestling ended last year. His brother, Rey Fenix, has had injury time added to his AEW contract and remains in the promotion for the time being.

Penta's debut reportedly could lead to more AEW stars signing with WWE

WWE hit a home run with Pentagon Jr.'s debut last week on RAW, and it may lead to some other All Elite Wrestling stars deciding to sign with the company down the line.

During a recent Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes suggested that the veteran's debut with the promotion may have caused some jealousy among AEW stars who have never had the chance to sign with the company. The wrestling insider noted that AEW stars may consider a contract offer from the promotion following last week's show.

"Last night with the talent that specifically haven't been to the WWE yet, you know, maybe brought out a lot of jealousy and envy and wishful thinking. So, I could imagine that if they haven't been there yet and they get the chance, you know, by a contract offer, they'll look even stronger at it now after how they treated Penta." [From 07:52 onwards]

The luchador made a name for himself in the wrestling business before his WWE arrival last week. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for him during tonight's episode of RAW.

