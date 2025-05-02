Major update on WWE releases amid cryptic social media posts from top stars - Reports 

There has been a major update regarding WWE talent being released. The promotion is currently on the road to WWE Backlash 2025 on May 10 in St. Louis, Missouri.

Shotzi, Chelsea Green, and Austin Theory have made some interesting posts on social media recently, and it has led to online speculation that the company is getting ready to release stars from the main roster. According to a new report from Fightful Select, that is not the case.

The report noted that Green shared a "farewell address" after losing the Women's United States Championship to Zelina Vega, but there are no plans to take her off television at the moment, and she will be at SmackDown tonight.

Shotzi also shared a self-produced promo that caught a lot of attention, but there is no word that she is being released. Fightful's report disclosed that they have spoken to sources within the company who praised Shotzi's promo. It was also shared that WWE releases almost always come as a surprise to the roster and media, and are not something that would have been known ahead of time.

Zelina Vega captured the Women's United States Championship from Chelsea Green last Friday night on WWE SmackDown. It is the first time Vega has held a singles title since joining the company in 2017.

Vince Russo suggests Chelsea Green is being punished by WWE

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently claimed that Chelsea Green losing the Women's United States Championship might be punishment from the company.

Green was not booked for a match at WrestleMania 41 earlier this month. Speaking on The Coach & Bro Show, Russo suggested that the former champion may have lost the title due to frustrations with her booking.

"Chelsea Green is a star. So, what happens, Tommy [Carlucci]? We get to WrestleMania. All of a sudden Green, the U.S. Champion, does not see her name on the two-day card. So, I am sure Chelsea had some questions. I am sure Chelsea may have had an issue with this. Triple H, how are you gonna get over this belt that you introduced if it's not even defended at WrestleMania? And I'm sure Chelsea asked the same question. How important is this belt if it's not being defended at WrestleMania?" Russo said.

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

The company has released several stars in 2025 so far. It will be interesting to see what the WWE has planned for Chelsea Green following her surprising title loss on SmackDown.

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More