Note on John Cena's huge match at major WWE show - Reports

The 16-time World Champion John Cena is set for a massive tag team match as he will team up with LA Knight to take on Bloodline members Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at tonight's WWE Fastlane.

The 2023 Fastlane will go down at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, on October 7th. Ever since The Leader of Cenation returned to SmackDown for his two-month-long run, he has been involved in a program with Roman Reigns' family.

On an episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Cena and AJ Styles were scheduled for a contract signing for Fastlane against Sikoa and Uso. However, The Bloodline members took out The Phenomenal One, leaving the 46-year-old without a partner.

That changed when LA Knight returned to the blue show to save John Cena from getting assaulted by Jimmy and The Enforcer. Knight signed the contract and became Cena's tag team partner for tonight's premium live event.

Xero News has reported that John Cena & LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa will probably be the main event match for WWE Fastlane. However, the lineup is not final and is likely to change.

John Cena broke his silence after the announcement of being on WWE NXT

The former WWE Champion is slated to be on the NXT next week, as announced by Carmelo Hayes. Cena will be in the former NXT Champion's corner during his match against Bron Breakker.

However, by the orders of Roman Reigns, even Paul Heyman will show up on NXT to be in Breakker's corner. The 46-year-old is head over heels to show his support to the young talent.

Taking to Twitter, Cena thanked the 29-year-old star for inviting him to the NXT brand.

It remains to be seen if The Leader of Cenation and LA Knight emerge victorious over The Bloodline members and teach them a lesson.

Do you think John Cena's match will be the main event bout at WWE Fastlane? Sound off in the comments section below.

