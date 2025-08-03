Outcome of WWE SummerSlam match changed - Reports

Night 1 of WWE SummerSlam originally had six matches booked on the card before Seth Rollins made it seven when he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk in the main event. The latest reports have revealed that the outcome of the one of the matches was changed.In the co-main event of Night 1, Randy Orton teamed up with Jelly Roll to take on social media trolls Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre. The heels worked on the singer-songwriter for the majority of the match before Orton swung the momentum in his team's favor.However, Paul and McIntyre managed to take advantage of Jelly Roll's lack of experience to get the win. The Scottish Warrior connected with a Claymore before The Maverick put away the Bloodline artist with his Paul From Grace finisher.According to Fightful Select, the planned winners for most of the week leading up to SummerSlam were Randy Orton and Jelly Roll. However, the change was made at some point before the premium live event inside the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.The report added that many within WWE were impressed by Jelly Roll's work ethic in his preparations for his debut match. He was training at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, for months.Triple H confirms Jelly Roll will be back in WWE after SummerSlamSpeaking to reporters at the SummerSlam post-show press conference, Triple H commented on Jelly Roll's future in WWE. The chief content officer confirmed that the Liar singer could get his revenge on Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre at the right time.&quot;I don't think I can stop him. He's already talked to me about coming back. He's already talked to me about doing more. We'll see when the time is right. You know, when you have that level of respect for people, then you want to see them be able to have that opportunity again. So, we will be talking and we'll see what he can do. I'm sure he's got some payback coming for Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre. We will see,&quot; Triple H said. [From 57:18 onward]Night 2 of SummerSlam is set to kick off in a few hours, with John Cena and Cody Rhodes facing off in the main event for the Undisputed WWE Championship.