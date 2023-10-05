Possible spoiler on Charlotte Flair's match at Fastlane and early WrestleMania 40 plans - Reports

A new report has surfaced on WWE's possible plans for Charlotte Flair at the upcoming Fastlane and WrestleMania 40 next year.

The Queen is all set to challenge IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship in a triple-threat match featuring Asuka this Saturday. The 37-year-old Superstar staked her claim at the gold after defeating Bayley on SmackDown last week.

In the post-match, Damage CTRL tried to pounce on Flair, but Asuka made the save. A disgruntled Bayley then granted both women a shot at SKY's Women's title at Fastlane without even conferring with the champion.

IYO SKY's fairytale run with the title is in serious jeopardy at Fastlane at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis this weekend. But those hoping to see The Queen knock the champion off her perch shouldn't keep their hopes up too.

Xero News learned that Charlotte Flair is unlikely to win the Women's Championship at Fastlane. However, she is still slated to be in title contention at next year's WrestleMania:

"A source told me to not be surprised if Flair doesnt win the title this Saturday, however Charlotte is expected to be in a Women's Title match at WrestleMania 40."

Earlier this year, Xero News had reported that there were some early plans about WWE potentially booking Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair at WrestleMania XL. There's no word on whether the company is still planning to do it.

Former WWE writer wants top AEW star to jump ship to face Charlotte Flair

During the latest edition of Wrestling with Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr. expressed his desire to see Dr. Britt Baker leave AEW for WWE.

The former writer believes Baker could easily thrive in a WWE environment by facing the likes of The Queen:

"I honestly think she would kill in WWE. She's everything that company wants in a wrestler. She is the total package, she has an awesome submission for her finisher, she's really good on the mic, and she can get other people over. She's not the only one looking good out there. I really like Britt Baker. I like Jade but I don't think she would do as well over there. I think she would get lost in the hype, and it would just be squash matches like those Omos matches. But Britt would be up there with Charlotte Flair, and they would be wrestling back and forth for the World Championship."

Jade Cargill became the latest former AEW star to sign with the Stamford-based promotion. It will be interesting to see when the former TBS Champion comes face-to-face with Flair on television.

