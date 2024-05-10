Potential spoiler on major segment planned for WWE SmackDown

An interesting segment is reportedly planned for tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown. This week's show will be the first episode of SmackDown following Backlash 2024 this past Saturday night in France.

The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga defeated Randy Orton and Kevin Owens in a tag team match at the premium live event. Tanga Loa made his WWE debut and helped the heel faction win the match.

According to WrestleVotes, Solo Sikoa will be receiving a message from "The Tribal Chief" tonight on SmackDown. Roman Reigns was known as The Tribal Chief during his title reign but has not been seen on WWE television since dropping the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes in the main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania XL last month.

Solo Sikoa kicked Jimmy Uso out of The Bloodline following his loss to Jey Uso at The Show of Shows. He has seemingly assumed a leadership role in the faction during Roman Reigns' hiatus from the company.

Bill Apter wants to see Paul Heyman leave The Bloodline to manage major WWE star

Wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently shared that he would like to see Paul Heyman exit the heel faction on SmackDown to manage a popular WWE Superstar on RAW.

Damian Priest is the reigning World Heavyweight Champion after cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania XL. The Archer of Infamy successfully defended the title at Backlash against Jey Uso and got some help from his Judgment Day stablemates in the match.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted show, Apter stated that he thinks Damian Priest would benefit from being aligned with Paul Heyman. Apter noted that Priest would be taken to the next level if he were to be managed by The Wiseman.

"What I would like to see, we are talking hypothetically, right now with all the trouble going on with The Bloodline, I would like to see Paul Heyman align himself with Damian Priest at this point. I think it would make Priest a much stronger champion. He has got it; he's there, but I still think he needs a little step up higher, and I think Paul Heyman with him would be really excellent," he said. [From 16:23 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

There have been recent reports that Roman Reigns is creatively involved with The Bloodline despite not being on television at the moment. It will be fascinating to see what kind of message Solo Sikoa receives tonight on SmackDown.

