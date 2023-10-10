Potential spoiler on Seth Rollins’ WWE Crown Jewel challenger - Reports

Seth Rollins successfully defended his World Heavyweight Championship at Fastlane. A recent report has revealed a new challenger for the title at WWE Crown Jewel.

The Visionary was recently engaged in a captivating feud with Shinsuke Nakamura. The King of Strong Style took the champion to his absolute limit, but unfortunately, he could not get over the line. Having won the brutal Last Man Standing Match, the World Heavyweight Champion might move ahead to face a new challenger. And if reports are to be believed, it will be Drew McIntyre.

Earlier today, wrestling insider BWE took to Twitter to talk about the upcoming plans for the title. According to them, the former WWE Champion will attack Rollins and go after his championship. Drew McIntyre has been teasing a heel turn for quite some time now.

It may be the perfect opportunity for WWE to cement the heel turn by making him attack Rollins on tonight's RAW. He may then go on to challenge Rollins at WWE Crown Jewel.

"Cat out of the hat. Drew gets Seth. KO gets piss. Chaos all over," BWE(@BoozerRasslin) tweeted.

Drew McIntyre might be the perfect choice to dethrone Seth Rollins. The Scottish Warrior was one of the best things on WWE during the pandemic. He won his WWE Championship in the Thunderdome. A historic Championship win in the presence of a crowd is long overdue for The Chosen One.

Drew McIntyre talks about challenging Seth Rollins

McIntyre had made his intentions about the World Heavyweight Championship clear before the heel turn. He had revealed his plans for challenging Seth Rollins for the title.

Recently, during an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, The Scottish Warrior expressed his desire to challenge the Visionary at some stage.

"And the World Title. I don't wanna challenge for it right away. I think I need to work through some superstars. Even though I have my name and reputation, you're only as good as you've been recently. I wanna make sure I get on a good run and then earn the right to fight for the World Title with Seth," he said.

