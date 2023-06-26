Potential spoiler on title match being added to WWE Money in the Bank 2023 - Reports

WWE is reportedly planning to add another title match to Money in the Bank 2023.

The premium live event is just around the corner and will go down on July 1st at the 02 Arena in London. Only one title match has been announced thus far for the event. Seth Rollins will be putting his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against The Judgment Day's Finn Balor.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will not be defending the title at the event, but that doesn't mean he won't be in action. The Tribal Chief will be teaming up with Solo Sikoa to battle The Usos in The Bloodline Civil War in London.

According to a new report from BWE's private Twitter account, WWE is planning on adding another title match to the card of the upcoming premium live event. Intercontinental Champion Gunther is reportedly going to defend his title at Money in the Bank, and the match should be announced on this Monday's edition of RAW. The Ring General has been in a rivalry with Matt Riddle on the red brand as of late.

Gunther on his biggest accomplishment in WWE

Gunther's career on WWE's main roster has only just begun, but he has already made quite an impact.

He defeated Ricochet to capture the Intercontinental Championship on the June 10, 2022, episode of SmackDown and has held onto the title ever since. As of now, The Honky Tonk Man holds the record for the longest reign as Intercontinental Champion at 454 days, but Gunther is quickly approaching that number.

During a recent interview with Rick Ucchino of Cincy 3:60, the 35-year-old admitted that it will be the biggest accomplishment of his career so far if he is able to break the record.

"It would be, obviously, a great accomplishment and maybe the biggest accomplishment of my career, to that date," GUNTHER admitted. "But also, there’s still some time to go, and I try to focus on what’s right in front of me and make the best out of that situation. I don’t try to get caught up in the future with what ifs and what could happen, even though it’s not that far away. I think once it’s all said and done, I’ll be able to lean back and enjoy it a little bit. It would be very rewarding and a big accomplishment." [H/T: Fightful]

Matt Riddle is an interesting potential opponent for the Intercontinental Champion at Money in the Bank. The Original Bro is a former MMA fighter, but Gunther brutally stomped on Riddle's ankle on Monday's episode of RAW. It will be interesting to see if Riddle will be able to compete at his full potential if the title match is made official for WWE Money in the Bank.

