Potential spoiler for tonight's opening segment of WWE RAW - Reports

The opening segment for tonight's edition of WWE RAW at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, has potentially been revealed.

Tonight's episode of RAW is shaping up to be a newsworthy show as WWE continues on the road toward SummerSlam 2023 on August 5. Becky Lynch is scheduled to battle Zoey Stark and will earn a rematch against Trish Stratus if she can defeat the Hall of Famer's protege tonight. Status defeated Lynch at Night of Champions after Zoey Stark made her main roster debut by attacking The Man ringside.

Logan Paul will be in the house to respond to Ricochet's SummerSlam challenge tonight. Cody Rhodes will respond to Brock Lesnar's attack last week. Tommaso Ciampa will square off against Bronson Reed, and there will be a Contract Signing between Seth Rollins and Finn Balor ahead of their World Heavyweight Championship match at SummerSlam.

According to an insider account BoozerRasslin, The Judgment Day will kick off tonight's show with a promo. The first match of the night is also scheduled to be Becky Lynch versus Zoey Stark.

Damian Priest downplays the issues within The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

Despite some tension within the group, The Judgment Day remains one of the most popular acts on RAW.

Damian Priest captured the Money in the Bank contract at the premium live event in London on July 1. Finn Balor battled Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship on the same night but was taken off of his game when his fellow stablemate made his way ringside with the MITB briefcase.

Rollins capitalized on the distraction to defeat Balor and retain the World Heavyweight Championship. Balor will have an opportunity for redemption when he squares off with Seth Rollins for the title once again at WWE SummerSlam in Detroit next month.

Speaking on a recent episode of WWE's The Bump, Damian Priest claimed that the issues within The Judgment Day were merely just a lack of communication on RAW.

"Unfortunately, Finn came out and I wasn't expecting that. It was just a lack of communication. I have a whole year with this thing [MITB contract] f I want to, so I'm going to be patient," he said.

It was recently reported that WWE views The Judgment Day as the successor to The Bloodline in terms of fan interest. It will be fascinating to see how the storyline for the World Heavyweight Championship plays out and if Damian Priest will wind up betraying his stablemate to capture the gold.

