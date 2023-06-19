Potential spoilers for plans on this week's episode of WWE RAW - Reports

WWE has an eventful show planned for tonight's edition of RAW.

The road toward Money in the Bank continues tonight on the red brand. WWE Money in the Bank 2023 will take place at the 02 Arena in London on July 1st. Several matches have already been set for the premium live event, including Seth Rollins versus Finn Balor for the World Heavyweight Championship, and The Usos versus Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in The Bloodline Civil War.

According to a report from Fightful Select, the following matches and segments are reportedly scheduled for tonight's episode of RAW, airing live from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland:

Ludwig Kaiser vs. Matt Riddle Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bronson Reed Logan Paul returns Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya (currently listed as a non-title match) Women's Money in the Bank qualifying match: Trish Stratus vs. Raquel Rodriguez Ricochet is scheduled to appear Imperium or The Judgment Day vs. Cody Rhodes, and Undisputed Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn was discussed for tonight's show Seth Rollins' Open Challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship

Raquel Rodriguez sends warning to Trish Stratus ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW

Former Women's Tag Team Champion Raquel Rodriguez has had some bad luck lately on the main roster but remains determined to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match on July 1st. She will be competing against Trish Stratus tonight in a Money in the Bank qualifying match.

Raquel recently captured the Women's Tag Team Championships with Liv Morgan, but their title reign was cut short due to injury. Both Liv Morgan and Dakota Kai suffered injuries during the May 12th edition of SmackDown and will be out of action for some time.

Ahead of her match against Trish Stratus tonight on RAW, Rodriguez took to Twitter to send a warning to the Hall of Famer. Raquel claimed that it was her time now and that she will be the superstar that qualifies for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match:

"It’s me, hi. Miss [email protected] with all due respect, it’s my time now. No hard feelings. #WWERaw, tweeted Raquel Rodriguez.

Becky Lynch, Zoey Stark, IYO SKY, Bayley. and Zelina Vega have already qualified for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match. However, there is some tension brewing within Damage CTRL, and IYO SKY recently put Bayley's spot in the match on the line against Shotzi on SmackDown. It will be interesting to see which superstar qualifies for the match tonight on WWE RAW.

Which WWE Superstar do you think deserves to win the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match next month? Sound off in the comments section below.

